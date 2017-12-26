What is Plantscaping?

Interior gardens and plants produce many day-to-day benefits, like mood boosting and memory enhancing effects. Interior landscape design, also known as "plantscaping", is much more than the act of bringing plants indoors; it's actually about the strategic placement and selection of plant species within an architectural project to highlight and enhance aspects of spatial design.
Depending on the plant's structure and form, different spatial phenomena and effects can be generated.
For example, tall plants can be used in large spaces to produce focal hierarchies, or groups of plants can create areas for chilling out and/or resting. And, of course, vegetation can help control the thermal and acoustic performance of spaces.
In addition to the architectural complement that plants bring to interiors, they are also associated with promoting emotional and environmental benefits for living and working.
Here are some examples of projects that use "plantscaping" to achieve spatial, emotional and environmental effects.
