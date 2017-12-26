What is Plantscaping?

Save this picture! Collage. Image Cortesía de Danae Santibáñez

Interior gardens and plants produce many day-to-day benefits, like mood boosting and memory enhancing effects. Interior landscape design, also known as "plantscaping", is much more than the act of bringing plants indoors; it's actually about the strategic placement and selection of plant species within an architectural project to highlight and enhance aspects of spatial design.





Save this picture! Cortesía de DIVOOE ZEIN Architects

Depending on the plant's structure and form, different spatial phenomena and effects can be generated.

For example, tall plants can be used in large spaces to produce focal hierarchies, or groups of plants can create areas for chilling out and/or resting. And, of course, vegetation can help control the thermal and acoustic performance of spaces.

In addition to the architectural complement that plants bring to interiors, they are also associated with promoting emotional and environmental benefits for living and working.

Here are some examples of projects that use "plantscaping" to achieve spatial, emotional and environmental effects.

House in Chau Doc / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

Gallery-House / Carles Enrich

Artist Studio in Sonoma / Mork-Ulnes Architects

House 24 / Park + Associates

Taitung Ruin Academy / Marco Casagrande

Desert City / Garciagerman Arquitectos

Siu Siu – Lab of Primitive Senses / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects

Save this picture! Cortesía de DIVOOE ZEIN Architects

SISII / Yuko Nagayama & Associates

LESS House / H.a

House on Pali Hill / Studio Mumbai

Casa Mipibu / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Blue Bottle Coffee Nakameguro Cafe / Schemata Architects