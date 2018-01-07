World
  A "Hairy" Facade Conceals a Beautiful, Calm and Serene Workspace Dedicated to Focus

Save this picture!
A "Hairy" Facade Conceals a Beautiful, Calm and Serene Workspace Dedicated to Focus, © Thibaut Devulder
© Thibaut Devulder

“Hairy” isn’t typically a term used to describe architecture. However, a “hairy” exterior is perhaps the defining characteristic of this micro-office by 2hD Architecture Workshop in the UK—the outer facades are entirely clad in natural coco-fiber broom heads.

The details and junctions of the broom heads are largely concealed as to let the broom bristles interlock, providing a continuous and visually diffuse surface. This hides any clue as to what is occurring on the interior—the structure existing merely as an object of intrigue.

© Tom Hughes © Thibaut Devulder © Thibaut Devulder Plan + 23

Save this picture!
© Thibaut Devulder
© Thibaut Devulder
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

Nicknamed “Mission Control,” the project is an exercise in teleportation, designed to take users from the everyday hustle-and-bustle to another world, one of calm, quiet and focus. The intention was to create an antithesis of a "contemplation space with landscape views and flowing inside-outside space." In contrast, it is an almost monastic cell, removed from physical context and worldly distraction—perfect for tackling a day’s worth of tasks.

Save this picture!
© Thibaut Devulder
© Thibaut Devulder

Entering the enclosure is a focused, ceremonial process symbolic of one’s daily commute—a time to mentally prepare for the day ahead. The small ritual to enter requires interaction and concentration, creating distance from whatever else is on your mind: one must find the ‘secret panel’ broom head, slide back the heavy screen door and push through a solid leaf behind. 

Save this picture!
© Thibaut Devulder
© Thibaut Devulder

Inside, “Mission Control” is a comfortable, serene space. The interior walls and ceilings are clad with whitewashed plywood and wrapped with sheep’s wool insulation, create a healthy, natural feeling environment which is easily heated by body warmth and waste heat computers.  A single skylight illuminates the space, and in the middle are nested two back-to-back desks.  

As the door clunks shut behind you, the box seals itself and the separation is complete. Let focus begin.

Save this picture!
© Thibaut Devulder
© Thibaut Devulder
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Architects: 2hD Architecture Workshop
Lead Architects: Thibaut Devulder & Tom Hughes
Location: Nottingham, UK
Year: 2017
Area: 7 m2
Photography: Thibaut Devulder, Tom Hughes

Cite: Alya Abourezk. "A "Hairy" Facade Conceals a Beautiful, Calm and Serene Workspace Dedicated to Focus" 07 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886131/a-hairy-facade-conceals-a-beautiful-calm-and-serene-workspace-dedicated-to-focus/> ISSN 0719-8884

