  3. Stone Pavilion Uses Traditional Form And Technology To Connect Past to Present

Stone Pavilion Uses Traditional Form And Technology To Connect Past to Present

Stone Pavilion Uses Traditional Form And Technology To Connect Past to Present, © GaZ Blanco
© GaZ Blanco

New Fundamentals Research Group, in partnership with S.N.B.R., designed and fabricated a stone vaulted pavilion for Rocalia, a natural stone fair held in Lyon last month. At a total area of 36 square meters and 3.20 meters in height, Flux reconnects the past to the present by combining traditional sculptural design with contemporary fabrication processes.

Bottom View
© SNBR
© SNBR
The structure’s foundation is a network of catenary curves which inform the vaults. Complex milling forms and joint cutting operations were completed with the assistance of a robotic arm. However, because the blocks are lightweight and there are few support structures, assembly is simple. In order to connect the stone voussoirs to one another, metal plates are glued with epoxy resin to each concave segment and then fastened together using a bolt system. Piece by piece, the digital 3D model successfully came to life.

Rendering with Cap
© GaZ Blanco
The catenary curves serve a dual purpose by ensuring the structure is supported by compressive forces while visually creating aesthetic continuity throughout the design. A micro-cement “roof” completes the form. Flux manages to demonstrate the technical ability of modern-day CNC machines with traditional building materials such as this natural stone.

Design Process
Design Process

Architect or Architecture Firm & lead architects: New Fundamentals Research Group, Lead architects: Giuseppe Fallacara, Maurizio Barberio
Location: Eurexpo, 9 Avenue Louis Blériot, 69680 Chassieu, France
Scientific Coordinator: Giuseppe Fallacara
Digital Design: Maurizio Barberio
FEM Analysis: Daniele Malomo
3D Printing: Giuseppe Scaltrito (Apulia Makers 3D)
Year: 2017
Area: 36 m2
Photography: GaZ Blanco, SNBR

Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Stone Pavilion Uses Traditional Form And Technology To Connect Past to Present" 07 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886126/stone-pavilion-uses-traditional-form-and-technology-to-connect-past-to-present/> ISSN 0719-8884

