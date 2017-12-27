World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Michel Prégardien Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Jonquilles House / Michel Prégardien Architecture

Jonquilles House / Michel Prégardien Architecture

  • 09:00 - 27 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jonquilles House / Michel Prégardien Architecture
Save this picture!
© Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel

© Defourny Samuel © Defourny Samuel © Defourny Samuel © Defourny Samuel + 28

Save this picture!
Jonquilles House / Michel Prégardien Architecture, © Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a studio (40m2) and a duplex apartment (85m2) located in an old hollow tooth of a staircase street named Jonquilles. Conceived as the extension of a course starting at the foot of this street and ending on a roof terrace, it puts the inhabitant in permanent contact with its place. The project was also shaped around the strong constraints specific to the site : narrowness of the plot (less than 5 meters), sloping ground in a south-facing staircase street, difficulties in supplying the site. These constraints have guided the spatial but also technical choices : light and small materials, minimal excavation... all largely realized with man hands.

Save this picture!
© Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel

The facade is characterized by a set of sliding shutters (wooden slats), present on all floors. These shutters designed for climatic reasons allow the inhabitant to transform his daily relationship to the street. The main metal frame that divides the façade is part of the general typology of adjacent facades’ drawings (brick lines, general levels of templates, scale) and masks, in this apparent simplicity, interior spaces’ complexities.

Save this picture!
© Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel

The entire design offers a great deal of internal spatial diversity, multiple differentiated views of the environment, the possibility of transforming the relationship to the outside and many outdoor spaces of different qualities, thus meeting the multiple and varied needs of humans and families.

Save this picture!
© Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "Jonquilles House / Michel Prégardien Architecture" 27 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886113/jonquilles-house-michel-pregardien-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »