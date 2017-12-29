World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temple
  4. Japan
  5. Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office
  6. 2017
  7. Ihaidō for Kōrin-ji Temple / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

Ihaidō for Kōrin-ji Temple / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

  • 02:00 - 29 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ihaidō for Kōrin-ji Temple / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office
Save this picture!
Ihaidō for Kōrin-ji Temple / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office, © Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

© Shigeo Ogawa © Shigeo Ogawa © Shigeo Ogawa © Shigeo Ogawa + 29

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Text description provided by the architects. It is located in northwest Shikoku, in the mountains of Tamagawa-chō, Imabari City.

This project in modernization involved building an ihaidō (hall for housing Buddhist memorial tablets) at a temple that boasts a 1316-year history.

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

The theme of this project, which is the first step in a series of steps to be taken in the re-planning of the temple, is to “create a temple for the future” using modern materials.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

On a steel framework, around 800 cypress rafters are extended diagonally and left exposed, much like a hakama (traditional Japanese skirt-like garment), and 88 pieces of glass are fitted randomly. The number “88” is the same as the number of sacred spots visited on an ohenro pilgrimage made around Shikoku. The space created as a result becomes a corridor of light, a place for calming one’s spirit. The colors of the lights shift and change throughout the year, depending on the rich nature that surrounds the temple grounds. The structure architecturally expresses the spirit of shogyō mujō, a fundamental Buddhist doctrine which teaches that all things are impermanent.

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

In addition, the hakama portion also serves to protect the main body of the steel structure, as the grounds are at times exposed to powerful winds and rain. We chose widely distributed, readily available materials and used no technically specialized construction methods to ensure that local craftsmen would be able to carry out the necessary maintenance work for many years to come. To create a building that lasts for a long time, components and the hakama portion with replaceable roofing material are very important.

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

People think of their loved ones as they face the building and bring their hands together in prayer. It is our hope that the sprinkles of light climbing toward the heavens will serve as a source of comfort for people’s spirits.

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Temple Japan
Cite: "Ihaidō for Kōrin-ji Temple / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office" 29 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886073/ihaido-for-korin-ji-temple-takashi-okuno-architectural-design-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »