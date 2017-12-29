World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. China
  5. LYCS Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. ChicBus Alipay Flagship Store / LYCS Architecture

ChicBus Alipay Flagship Store / LYCS Architecture

  • 17:00 - 29 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ChicBus Alipay Flagship Store / LYCS Architecture
Save this picture!
ChicBus Alipay Flagship Store / LYCS Architecture, Virtual Space and Real Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu
Virtual Space and Real Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu

Virtual Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu Virtual Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu Cutting Line. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu Real Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu + 8

  • Architects

    LYCS Architecture

  • Location

    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Design Team

    Hao Ruan, Yulou He, Chao Liu, Lei Zhang, Chujia Liu

  • Participants

    Ying Zheng, Xiaoxiao Fan

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Elton, Xianjuan Hu
Save this picture!
Cutting Line. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu
Cutting Line. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu

Text description provided by the architects. ChicBus is a chain collection store of trendy technology products, aims at building a closer relationship between technology and life. LYCS Architecture takes the challenge to upgrade its retail store design and applied it in its newly opened ChicBus Alipay Flagship Store in Hangzhou, China. Inspired by the “Greenwich Meridian", the design attempts to reveal the contrast of futuristic fantasy and traditional humanistic sentiments. The design depicts the dialogue of future and traditional way of life along the fast development of technology, and provides a distinctively branding image of the new ChicBus.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

As its role of “the connector of the virtual and the real world”, the design of ChicBus reveals its space by obliquely dividing its rectangular site. The cutting line of zero degree, also acting as the principal axis as the “Greenwich Meridian”, divides the space into two different sides: "virtual space" and "real space". These two distinctive spaces encounter at 180 degrees. The cutting line dramatically magnifies the collision of virtual and reality and provides an inviting gesture to the visitors. The line area also becomes a great place for selfies.

Save this picture!
Virtual Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu
Virtual Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu

Seeing the “invisible partition”, which extended from the floor to ceiling, as the boundary, the two sides offer totally different experiences of illusion and reality. The clearly divided sides are designed for different kinds of products, which on one side displays the high-tech products of young and coolness while the other side displays the traditional products of fashion and vitality. Though the bright “virtual space” is clearly distinguished from the dark “real space”, however, the integration has been kept by the arrangements of showcases and the alignment of material textures.

Save this picture!
Greenwich View. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu
Greenwich View. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu

In the high-tech zone which is composed of light-coloured matrix, the “energy filler” showcase and the transparent glazed surface reveals a sense of future. The extensive dark plywood clad traditional product zone, together with brass, contributes to a raw industrial “real space”.

Save this picture!
Virtual Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu
Virtual Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu

The illuminations are organized in terms of different atmospheres. The illumination system of the “virtual space” is placed in line with the cross lines of the matrix, which aims to intensify the matrix, and thus portrays a bright “virtual space”. Besides, by using the metallic droplights and the assembled lightings inserted in the cabinets, plus the darker plywood, the “real space” bring visitors a traditional humanistic experience.

Save this picture!
Real Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu
Real Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Interior Design China
Cite: "ChicBus Alipay Flagship Store / LYCS Architecture" 29 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886061/chicbus-alipay-flagship-store-lycs-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Virtual Space and Real Space. Image © Elton, Xianjuan Hu

杭州奇客巴士支付宝旗舰店 / 零壹城市建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »