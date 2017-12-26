World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. Houser Walker Architecture
  6. 2014
  7. Palmetto Library / Houser Walker Architecture

Palmetto Library / Houser Walker Architecture

  • 17:00 - 26 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Palmetto Library / Houser Walker Architecture
Save this picture!
Palmetto Library / Houser Walker Architecture, © Liam Strain
© Liam Strain

© Liam Strain © Liam Strain © Liam Strain Courtesy of Houser Walker Architecture + 26

  • MEPFP Engineering

    Johnson Spellman Associates

  • Structural Engineering

    Sykes Consulting Engineers

  • Landscape Architecture

    The Jaeger Company

  • Client

    Atlanta – Fulton Public Library System
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Liam Strain
© Liam Strain

Text description provided by the architects. The Palmetto Library is a new, $3.5M facility serving the communities of Palmetto and Chattahoochee Hills in a largely rural but developing region just outside of Atlanta, GA.

Save this picture!
© Liam Strain
© Liam Strain

Our design for the library takes inspiration from local vernacular structures and, in particular, a nearby large agricultural barn. We were inspired by the barn’s presence in the landscape, it’s interior volume, and material presence. As we began considering our design and its response to the local terrain and climate, we saw the barn as a befitting formal prototype. In response to the program needs, we took the volumetric profile of the existing structure and sliced it into quarters, with each section containing one portion of the full program. Through a subsequent series of adjustments to its volume, views, winds, and daylight, each “box” was adjusted, rotated, and openings inserted. Filling the space between the “boxes” are a sky-lit entry sequence and building services. The resulting composition recalls the profile of the barn while transforming it into a presence more suited to a public structure.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Houser Walker Architecture
Courtesy of Houser Walker Architecture
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Houser Walker Architecture
Courtesy of Houser Walker Architecture

Each ‘box’ contains a portion of the overall program. The adult and children’s resource areas will act as large reading rooms, with ceilings soaring to 18+ feet and carefully controlled natural light filtering through the space. A community meeting room occupies one ‘box’ and the back of house staff workplaces another.

Save this picture!
North/South section
North/South section
Save this picture!
East/West section
East/West section

Exterior materials include a composite siding rain screen, zinc roofing, corrugated cor-ten steel, and siding to recall the original barn. Each ‘box’ is painted a slightly different color and paired with a different regional wood at the interior. The structure is certified LEED Silver.

Save this picture!
© Liam Strain
© Liam Strain
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library United States
Cite: "Palmetto Library / Houser Walker Architecture" 26 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886056/palmetto-library-houser-walker-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »