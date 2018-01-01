World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Arts & Architecture
  4. Taiwan
  5. TA architect
  6. 2017
  7. Street Canvas II / TA architect

Street Canvas II / TA architect

  • 02:00 - 1 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Street Canvas II / TA architect
Save this picture!
Street Canvas II / TA architect, view. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan
view. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan

1F service point with pool. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan view. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan view. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan 1F cafe. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan + 34

  • Architects

    TA architect

  • Location

    Tainan, Taiwan

  • Architect in Charge

    Tung Yuh Kuan

  • Clients

    Shih Chia Yi

  • Area

    192.81 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tung Yuh Kuan
Save this picture!
1F cafe. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan
1F cafe. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan

Text description provided by the architects. This case continues Street Canvas issues, looking for urban corner space, implanted different functions which are coffee shop, dancing classroom, and office area.

Save this picture!
Dancing. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan
Dancing. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan

Case is sited with several characteristics. To the east is the large open space. In the future, it may face the development of residential buildings, and the basic attributes should be changed again which means there will be more space between the roadside. The south is a transitional zone with a short turn in the corner and faces the existing entrances of the old community.

Save this picture!
Night. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan
Night. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan

We leave the large openings in the tranquil direction - combining the performance characteristics of the dance with the floating stages of gaze on the opposite road in the distance.It is a more highly visible open and a dynamic picture, especially in the evening and night (dancing time).

Save this picture!
view. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan
view. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan

We designed two light guide devices, through these movable devices will light into the space, the continuation of the design thought which is  the use of flexible space on the third floor,the office area.

Save this picture!
Section & Elevation
Section & Elevation

The first floor entrance through a translucent glass wall divides the space into two. The left side is for the cafe and the right side is the control point for the dance classroom. The service desk is also set up. The left hand side cafe combines two side courtyards that indirect sunlight slowly introduce it into a special interior experience, more in contrast to the direct light on main facade.

Save this picture!
1F glass wall. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan
1F glass wall. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan

We set the metal frame on the top of the first floor to connect two areas. At the entrance to the service area of dance classroom on the right, we cut the opening of sight, and surrounded by a pool of water ,hoping to gradually smooth the mood of people involved. In addition, here is also a main point to free the hot airflow.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Street Canvas II is a smaller project in the urban corner series, and we hope that through different openings, we can reach another passage on the urban environment and make new urban stories.

Save this picture!
view. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan
view. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Arts & Architecture Taiwan
Cite: "Street Canvas II / TA architect" 01 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886007/street-canvas-ii-ta-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

view. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan

街景画布II Street Canvas II / 董育纶建筑师事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »