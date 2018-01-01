Street Canvas II / TA architect

+ 34

Architects TA architect

Location Tainan, Taiwan

Architect in Charge Tung Yuh Kuan

Clients Shih Chia Yi

Area 192.81 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tung Yuh Kuan

Manufacturers Loading...

Save this picture! 1F cafe. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan

Text description provided by the architects. This case continues Street Canvas issues, looking for urban corner space, implanted different functions which are coffee shop, dancing classroom, and office area.

Case is sited with several characteristics. To the east is the large open space. In the future, it may face the development of residential buildings, and the basic attributes should be changed again which means there will be more space between the roadside. The south is a transitional zone with a short turn in the corner and faces the existing entrances of the old community.

We leave the large openings in the tranquil direction - combining the performance characteristics of the dance with the floating stages of gaze on the opposite road in the distance.It is a more highly visible open and a dynamic picture, especially in the evening and night (dancing time).

We designed two light guide devices, through these movable devices will light into the space, the continuation of the design thought which is the use of flexible space on the third floor,the office area.

The first floor entrance through a translucent glass wall divides the space into two. The left side is for the cafe and the right side is the control point for the dance classroom. The service desk is also set up. The left hand side cafe combines two side courtyards that indirect sunlight slowly introduce it into a special interior experience, more in contrast to the direct light on main facade.

Save this picture! 1F glass wall. Image © Tung Yuh Kuan

We set the metal frame on the top of the first floor to connect two areas. At the entrance to the service area of dance classroom on the right, we cut the opening of sight, and surrounded by a pool of water ,hoping to gradually smooth the mood of people involved. In addition, here is also a main point to free the hot airflow.

Street Canvas II is a smaller project in the urban corner series, and we hope that through different openings, we can reach another passage on the urban environment and make new urban stories.