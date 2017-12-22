Stay in a Recently Restored Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Home, the Eppstein House

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Eppstein House

Ever wanted to spend the night in a classic Frank Lloyd Wright house? Here’s your chance.

The Eppstein House, one of Wright’s Usonian designs built in 1953, has been restored to its original beauty by owners Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt and is now accepting visitors for a limited time through Airbnb. Located in Galesburg, Michigan, the house was originally designed as part of a planned Usonian community intended to contain 21 homes, though just four ended up being built.

Completed earlier this month, the restoration process has completed updated the house from top to bottom while preserving the original design. The house’s signature element, the original textile blocks, have been stained with a UV protective coating designed specifically for Usonian textile blocks, while the bathroom has been updated with antique tiles produced in the 1950s and new mahogany finishes.

Building systems have also been overhauled. Climate control systems have been added to each room and the plumbing and electrical systems have also been brought up to 21st century standards. Outside, a new septic tank and french drain system have improved drainage on the site, and a dilapidated swimming pool (not originally designed for the house) was removed.

In addition to the installation brand new roof, the house’s concrete floors, ceiling and outdoor awnings have been restored. Interior finishes have also been given the restoration treatment, as the owners brought in a master carpenter to restore and rebuild broken and decaying fixtures, shelves and ledges. To top off the transformation, an assortment of original Frank Lloyd Wright and period furniture pieces and artworks adorn the interiors.

With space for 6 guests, the home can now be rented from Airbnb for a limited time. The house will also be opened to visitors once a year. Learn more about the restoration process on the Project Eppstein blog here, and check out Airbnb for availability and rates here.