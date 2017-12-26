World
  11:00 - 26 December, 2017
Camões House / Pedro Ferreira Architecture Studio, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 23

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The Camões Street building introduces a paradigm shift in studio practice. For the first time we are challenged to go beyond the architectural design and embrace the furniture and decoration project.

Sections
Sections

The building, an Art Deco-inspired house built in the second decade of the 20th century with a completely different spatial organization of the typical Porto house, was intended to become an integrated unit of tourism exploration composed of four small one-bedroom apartments, only.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The solution maintains the original plan with a lateral staircase and creates four apartments, where once the different valences of the house worked.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Contrary to previous projects, the exercise here was not to define boundaries between the present and the past, but rather by the search and reinterpretation of contemporary formal and spatial solutions of the original construction of the house.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

We design hierarchical spaces, visually distinguishing the different parts of the program of each apartment, kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom, escaping simultaneously to the compartmentalization and temptation of “open space”.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
