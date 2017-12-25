World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Boyance Arquitectos
  6. 2012
  7. TEMOZÓN House / Boyance Arquitectos

TEMOZÓN House / Boyance Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 25 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TEMOZÓN House / Boyance Arquitectos
Save this picture!
TEMOZÓN House / Boyance Arquitectos, © David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

© David Cervera Castro © David Cervera Castro © David Cervera Castro © David Cervera Castro + 19

  • Architects

    Boyance Arquitectos

  • Location

    Mérida, Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

  • Architects in Charge

    Beatriz Bolio Aguilar, Andree Pasos Dzul

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    David Cervera Castro
Save this picture!
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located north of the city of Mérida, Yucatán; has a privileged location for a house, as it is a residential area near main avenues but on a quiet street with little vehicular traffic; similarly, it is surrounded by residential complexes and close to a capital. The area for the development of the project enjoys a very wooded environment and has 13.00 meters of frontage x 20.00 meters of depth with orientation east-west

Save this picture!
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro
Save this picture!
Elevation and Section
Elevation and Section
Save this picture!
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

The design of the project responded to a large extent to these factors, as well as the respect to existing vegetation, since all the vegetation was respected. With a plot of 250m², a 260m² program was solved, two floors. The concept for this solution was to generate a central courtyard, which was flanked by the bodies that make up the construction.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

All the spaces look towards this yard and the services are located in the southern part of the land. The main facade faces the west, so it was created very closed and private so that the house opens to the interior with all the spaces facing the central yard. It has been awarded the first place in the X Biennial of Yucatecan Architecture, and also with Honorable Mention, in the Biennial of Regional Architecture, both in the category of Uni-family Housing.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "TEMOZÓN House / Boyance Arquitectos" 25 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885961/temoz-n-house-boyance-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »