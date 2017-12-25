TEMOZÓN House / Boyance Arquitectos

+ 19

Architects Boyance Arquitectos

Location Mérida, Mexico

Author Architect Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

Architects in Charge Beatriz Bolio Aguilar, Andree Pasos Dzul

Area 260.0 m2

Project Year 2012

Photographs David Cervera Castro

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located north of the city of Mérida, Yucatán; has a privileged location for a house, as it is a residential area near main avenues but on a quiet street with little vehicular traffic; similarly, it is surrounded by residential complexes and close to a capital. The area for the development of the project enjoys a very wooded environment and has 13.00 meters of frontage x 20.00 meters of depth with orientation east-west

The design of the project responded to a large extent to these factors, as well as the respect to existing vegetation, since all the vegetation was respected. With a plot of 250m², a 260m² program was solved, two floors. The concept for this solution was to generate a central courtyard, which was flanked by the bodies that make up the construction.

All the spaces look towards this yard and the services are located in the southern part of the land. The main facade faces the west, so it was created very closed and private so that the house opens to the interior with all the spaces facing the central yard. It has been awarded the first place in the X Biennial of Yucatecan Architecture, and also with Honorable Mention, in the Biennial of Regional Architecture, both in the category of Uni-family Housing.