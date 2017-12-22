See the Dazzling Ice Architecture at Sweden's ICEHOTEL

Located in the small village of Jukkasjärvi 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, Sweden’s ICEHOTEL is the world’s largest ice structure, constructed each year from over 4000 tonnes of ice and snow.

With winter now officially underway in the Northern Hemisphere, the 2017-2018 version of the ICEHOTEL is now open. In addition to a new permanent section of the hotel kept cool year round by solar energy, for this year’s iteration, the hotel invited 36 artists from 17 countries to design the structure’s main spaces and guest rooms, including new surreal “art suites” that truly transport visitors into a otherworldly winter wonderland.

Check out some of the wildest ones below.

Monstera / Nina Kauppi & Johan Kauppi

Livoq / Fabien Champeval & Friederike Schroth

Queen of the North / Emilie Steele & Sebastian Dell’Uva

Radiance / Natsuki Saito & Shingo Saito

The Invisible Invincible Army / Nina Hedman & Lena Kriström

Danger Thin Ice / Franziska Agrawal

Daily Travellers / Alem Teklu & Anne Karin Krogevoll

Follow the White Rabbit / AnnaSofia Mååg & Niklas Byman

Ground Rules / Carl Wellander & Ulrika Tallving

King Kong / Lkhagvadorj Dorjsuren

Last Fabergé Egg / Tomasz Czajkowski and Eryk Marks

34 Meters / Luca Roncoroni & Dave Ruane

Hang in There / Marjolein Vonk and Maurizio Perron

White Desert / Timsam Harding & Fabián Jacquet Casado

Wandering Cloud / Lisa Lindqvist

A Rich Seam / Howard Miller & Hugh Miller

A Rich Seam / Howard Miller & Hugh Miller

Cumulus / AnnaKatrin Kraus & Hans Aescht

Space Room / Adrian Bois & Pablo Lopez