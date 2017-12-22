World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. See the Dazzling Ice Architecture at Sweden's ICEHOTEL

See the Dazzling Ice Architecture at Sweden's ICEHOTEL

See the Dazzling Ice Architecture at Sweden's ICEHOTEL
See the Dazzling Ice Architecture at Sweden's ICEHOTEL, Queen of the North / Emilie Steele & Sebastian Dell’Uva. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Queen of the North / Emilie Steele & Sebastian Dell’Uva. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Located in the small village of Jukkasjärvi 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, Sweden’s ICEHOTEL is the world’s largest ice structure, constructed each year from over 4000 tonnes of ice and snow.

With winter now officially underway in the Northern Hemisphere, the 2017-2018 version of the ICEHOTEL is now open. In addition to a new permanent section of the hotel kept cool year round by solar energy, for this year’s iteration, the hotel invited 36 artists from 17 countries to design the structure’s main spaces and guest rooms, including new surreal “art suites” that truly transport visitors into a otherworldly winter wonderland.

Check out some of the wildest ones below.

Danger Thin Ice / Franziska Agrawal. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a> Radiance / Natsuki Saito & Shingo Saito. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a> The Invisible Invincible Army / Nina Hedman & Lena Kriström. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a> Cumulus / AnnaKatrin Kraus & Hans Aescht. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a> + 19

Monstera / Nina Kauppi & Johan Kauppi

Monstera / Nina Kauppi & Johan Kauppi. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Monstera / Nina Kauppi & Johan Kauppi. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Livoq / Fabien Champeval & Friederike Schroth

Livoq / Fabien Champeval & Friederike Schroth. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Livoq / Fabien Champeval & Friederike Schroth. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Queen of the North / Emilie Steele & Sebastian Dell’Uva

Queen of the North / Emilie Steele & Sebastian Dell’Uva. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Queen of the North / Emilie Steele & Sebastian Dell’Uva. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Radiance / Natsuki Saito & Shingo Saito

Radiance / Natsuki Saito & Shingo Saito. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Radiance / Natsuki Saito & Shingo Saito. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

The Invisible Invincible Army / Nina Hedman & Lena Kriström

The Invisible Invincible Army / Nina Hedman & Lena Kriström. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
The Invisible Invincible Army / Nina Hedman & Lena Kriström. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Danger Thin Ice / Franziska Agrawal

Danger Thin Ice / Franziska Agrawal. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Danger Thin Ice / Franziska Agrawal. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Daily Travellers / Alem Teklu & Anne Karin Krogevoll

Daily Travellers / Alem Teklu & Anne Karin Krogevoll. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Daily Travellers / Alem Teklu & Anne Karin Krogevoll. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Follow the White Rabbit / AnnaSofia Mååg & Niklas Byman

Follow the White Rabbit / AnnaSofia Mååg & Niklas Byman. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Follow the White Rabbit / AnnaSofia Mååg & Niklas Byman. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Ground Rules / Carl Wellander & Ulrika Tallving

Ground Rules / Carl Wellander & Ulrika Tallving. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Ground Rules / Carl Wellander & Ulrika Tallving. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

King Kong / Lkhagvadorj Dorjsuren

King Kong / Lkhagvadorj Dorjsuren. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
King Kong / Lkhagvadorj Dorjsuren. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Last Fabergé Egg / Tomasz Czajkowski and Eryk Marks

Last Fabergé Egg / Tomasz Czajkowski and Eryk Marks. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Last Fabergé Egg / Tomasz Czajkowski and Eryk Marks. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

34 Meters / Luca Roncoroni & Dave Ruane

34 Meters / Luca Roncoroni & Dave Ruane. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
34 Meters / Luca Roncoroni & Dave Ruane. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Hang in There / Marjolein Vonk and Maurizio Perron

Hang in There / Marjolein Vonk and Maurizio Perron. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Hang in There / Marjolein Vonk and Maurizio Perron. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

White Desert / Timsam Harding & Fabián Jacquet Casado

White Desert / Timsam Harding & Fabián Jacquet Casado. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
White Desert / Timsam Harding & Fabián Jacquet Casado. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Wandering Cloud / Lisa Lindqvist

Wandering Cloud / Lisa Lindqvist. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Wandering Cloud / Lisa Lindqvist. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

A Rich Seam / Howard Miller & Hugh Miller

A Rich Seam / Howard Miller & Hugh Miller
A Rich Seam / Howard Miller & Hugh Miller

Cumulus / AnnaKatrin Kraus & Hans Aescht

Cumulus / AnnaKatrin Kraus & Hans Aescht. Photograph by <a href='http://http://www.asafkliger.com/'>Asaf Kliger</a> © <a href='http://https://www.icehotel.com/ice-galleries/art-design-2017-2018/'>ICEHOTEL</a>
Cumulus / AnnaKatrin Kraus & Hans Aescht. Photograph by Asaf Kliger © ICEHOTEL

Space Room / Adrian Bois & Pablo Lopez

Space Room / Adrian Bois & Pablo Lopez
Space Room / Adrian Bois & Pablo Lopez
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "See the Dazzling Ice Architecture at Sweden's ICEHOTEL" 22 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885943/see-the-dazzling-ice-architecture-at-swedens-icehotel/> ISSN 0719-8884

