  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Best Submissions to the 2017 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge

When they aren't designing buildings or making sure their models and plans are neat and tidy, many architects channel creative energy into sketches (both hand-done and digital) that become small tokens of holiday cheer. This annual challenge, now in its third year, is our unashamed way of celebrating the inventiveness, originality, and artistry of ArchDaily readers from around the world. May you all enjoy the humblest and most thoughtful gift of all: an expression of holiday cheer.

Featured gif by Joanne Hanson

Sobhan Razyani
Leela Keshav
Gif by Jacob Bagajluk

Katie Sawey
Ania Khodabakhshian
Fernando Bastos Faria
Eric Randall Morris
Deep Vora
Gif by KARALI NATALIA

Chan Jun Hao
Chan Jun Hao
Axel Catapang
sthing
Ryan Glick
Ben Anvy
Gif by Marija Dimitrievska

Bob Rattray
Chrysanthi Sini
Gif by Marine de Carbonnieres

Dimitris Triantafyllou
Stasha
Gif by Chai Phay Yung

Michalina Piotrowska
Jacob Haynes
Chen Deying
Limit Studio
Gif by Daniel Joonhee Lee

Patty Leo
Patty Leo
Corina Popa
Gif by Nacho Fuentes Cantillana

Talita Yakin
Ryan DiRaimo
Gif by Popa Adela Petra

Gif by Shreya Rao

Gif by Ūla Žebrauskaitė

Zach George
Darius Woo
Farah Abdallah
Gif by Zoi Papadopoulou

Gif by Alejandro Romero

Mohammad Pasban
Leart Miftari
Ali Horwitz
Maria Skoutari
Gif by CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Ania Khodabakhshian
Shahab Shoar
Georges Hakim
oaob Arquitectura
Agustin Rodriguez
Bruno Blancato
Jacobsen Arquitetura
Gif by Amon Lasmar

News Architecture News
