Best Submissions to the 2017 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge

When they aren't designing buildings or making sure their models and plans are neat and tidy, many architects channel creative energy into sketches (both hand-done and digital) that become small tokens of holiday cheer. This annual challenge, now in its third year, is our unashamed way of celebrating the inventiveness, originality, and artistry of ArchDaily readers from around the world. May you all enjoy the humblest and most thoughtful gift of all: an expression of holiday cheer.
Featured gif by Joanne Hanson
Gif by Jacob Bagajluk
Gif by KARALI NATALIA
Gif by Marija Dimitrievska
Gif by Marine de Carbonnieres
Gif by Chai Phay Yung
Gif by Daniel Joonhee Lee
Gif by Nacho Fuentes Cantillana
Gif by Popa Adela Petra
Gif by Shreya Rao
Gif by Ūla Žebrauskaitė
Gif by Zoi Papadopoulou
Gif by Alejandro Romero
Gif by CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Gif by Amon Lasmar