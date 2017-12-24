10 Wonderful Winter Cabins: The Best Photos of the Week

+ 11

December 21 saw the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere. The season is an excellent time to take architectural photographs in a unique and different landscape, with a blanket of snow providing a reminder of the delights of nature. Here, we present a selection of 10 cabins captured in winter by prominent photographers such as Tim Bies, Fernando Alda and Pasi Aalto.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Scott and Scott Architects