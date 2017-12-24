World
  10 Wonderful Winter Cabins: The Best Photos of the Week

10 Wonderful Winter Cabins: The Best Photos of the Week

10 Wonderful Winter Cabins: The Best Photos of the Week
10 Wonderful Winter Cabins: The Best Photos of the Week, © Tim Bies
© Tim Bies

© Thomas Jantscher Cortesía de VIPP © Getaway © Pasi Aalto + 11

December 21 saw the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere. The season is an excellent time to take architectural photographs in a unique and different landscape, with a blanket of snow providing a reminder of the delights of nature. Here, we present a selection of 10 cabins captured in winter by prominent photographers such as Tim BiesFernando Alda and Pasi Aalto

Svein Arne Brygfjeld

Rabot Tourist Cabin / JVA

© Svein Arne Brygfjeld
© Svein Arne Brygfjeld

Fernando Alda

Awasi Patagonia Hotel / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Thomas Jantscher

New Mountain Hut At Tracuit / Savioz Fabrizzi Architectes

© Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher

Pasi Aalto

Fleinvær Refugium / TYIN Tegnestue + Rintala Eggertsson Architects

© Pasi Aalto
© Pasi Aalto

Scott & Scott Architects

Alpine Cabin / Scott & Scott Architects

Cortesía de Scott and Scott Architects
Cortesía de Scott and Scott Architects

Tim Bies

Delta Shelter / Olson Kundig

© Tim Bies
© Tim Bies

Scott & Scott Architects

Whistler Cabin / Scott & Scott Architects

Cortesía de Scott and Scott Architects
Cortesía de Scott and Scott Architects

Dylan Perrenoud

Antoine / BUREAU A

© Dylan Perrenoud
© Dylan Perrenoud

Getaway

Getaway Cabin No. 3 - “The Clara” / Wyatt Komarin + Addison Godine + Rachel Moranis

© Getaway
© Getaway

VIPP

The VIPP Shelter / VIPP

Cortesía de VIPP
Cortesía de VIPP
Cite: María Francisca González. "10 Wonderful Winter Cabins: The Best Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana: Las 10 cabañas de invierno más increíbles] 24 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885928/10-wonderful-winter-cabins-the-best-photos-of-the-week/> ISSN 0719-8884

