Faith & Form's 2017 Religious Architecture Awards Recognizes the Best in Religious Architecture and Art

How does contemporary religious architecture adapt to the needs of the modern world? Each year, Faith & Form magazine and the Interfaith Forum on Religion, Art and Architecture (IFRAA) award acknowledges the best in religious art and architecture. This year’s winners included 27 projects spanning in religious denomination, size, and location. Beyonds this, the award recognizes three common trends present in religious architecture today: re-adaptation of existing facilities, community-based sacred spaces, and simplicity in design. Read on to see all 27 winners.

Calcagnini Contemplative Center / Dynerman Architects

(Bluemont, VA, USA)

Courtesy of Alan Karchmer Photography

RLJ Chapel / Ricaro Yslas Gamez Arquitectos

(San Juan Cosalá, Jalisco)

(Bury Saint Edmunds, UK)

(Tenerife, Canarias Island, Spain)

Garden Chapel Pavilion / archimania

(Memphis, TN, USA)

Liberty United Methodist Church / Dake Wells Architecture

(Liberty, MO, USA)

Courtesy of Architectural Imageworks LLC

New Faith Baptist Church Worship Center / Harding Partners

(Matteson, IL, USA)

Courtesy of Christopher Barrett Photography

Park Plaza Synagogue / Epstein-Principal Designer Andrew Metter

(Chicago, IL, USA)

Tegami-Dokoro / Shoji Oshio + UA architects

(Funabashi, Chiba, Japan)

(Moukhtara, Lebanon)

(Bellevue, WA, USA)

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Synagogue Chapel / FXFOWLE

(New York, NY, USA)

Redeemer Presbyteraian / archimania

(Memphis, TN, USA)

Courtesy of Hank Mardukas Photography

SGI New England Buddhist Center / Touloukian Touloukian Inc

(Brookline, MA, USA)

Courtesy of Photo Anton Grassi Photography

Redemption Arcadia / DeBartolo Architects

(Pheonix, AZ, USA)

Westport Presbyterian Church / BNIM

(Kansas City, MO, USA)

Congregation Beit Simchat Torah / Architecture Research Office

(New York, NY, USA)

The Sheridan Center Chapel / Jackson & Ryan Architects

(Houston, TX, USA)

Chai Spice Box / Ellen Hunt

(Chicago, IL, USA)

Duke University Chapel Woodwork Restoration / Century Guild

(Durham, NC, USA)

'Pieta' / Salvatore LaRosa

(Doha, Qatar)

Cathedral Campus / Strada Architecture LLC

(Wheeling, WA, USA)

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption / Moto Designshop

(Port-au-Prince)

Funeral Home / Edyta Paula Konstantynowicz

(Biolystok, Poland)

Courtesy of Edyta Paula Konstantynowicz

Sacred Space of a Modern Man / Joanna Wierzbicka

(Warsaw, Poland)

The Mhuysqa Offering / Travis Price Architects with The Catholic University of America

(Tenjo, Columbia)