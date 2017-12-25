Cap City Rives de Seine / PPA architectures & Xavier Leplaë architecte

+ 22

Executive Architect Acteba

Landscape Atelier Paysage & Lumiere

Engineers SNC Lavalin

Façade Consultants Arcora

General Contractor Paris Ouest Construction

Metalwork – Steel Screens Tichit More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the urban development area, ZAC Ile Seguin Rives de Seine, in Boulogne Billancourt, the project comprises one continuous built volume with two wings. The south wing folds in to create a recess, the pavement widening to mark the entrance.

Each facade is different according to its situation. The ‘filtering’ facade on the western side, is capped by running balconies. The reflections from a checkerboard of polished, perforated sheets of heat-strengthened stainless steel create a first layer, a filter from the street.