Cap City Rives de Seine / PPA architectures & Xavier Leplaë architecte

  • 03:00 - 25 December, 2017
Cap City Rives de Seine / PPA architectures & Xavier Leplaë architecte
Cap City Rives de Seine / PPA architectures & Xavier Leplaë architecte, © Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

© Philippe Ruault

    Acteba

    Atelier Paysage & Lumiere

    SNC Lavalin

    Arcora

    Paris Ouest Construction

    Tichit
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the urban development area, ZAC Ile Seguin Rives de Seine, in Boulogne Billancourt, the project comprises one continuous built volume with two wings. The south wing folds in to create a recess, the pavement widening to mark the entrance.

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Standard Floor Plan
Standard Floor Plan
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Each facade is different according to its situation. The ‘filtering’ facade on the western side, is capped by running balconies. The reflections from a checkerboard of polished, perforated sheets of heat-strengthened stainless steel create a first layer, a filter from the street. 

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
