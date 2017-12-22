World
  7. Bumble HQ “The Hive” / Mark Odom Studio

Bumble HQ “The Hive” / Mark Odom Studio

  • 15:00 - 22 December, 2017
Bumble HQ “The Hive” / Mark Odom Studio
Bumble HQ “The Hive” / Mark Odom Studio, © Casey Dunn
  • Other Participants

    Bumble, JEI Design

  • Builder

    Franklin Alan

  • Steel Fabricator

    Drophouse Design

  • Lighting Fabricator

    Warbach
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Before Bumble moved in to the commercial building in the Rosedale neighborhood of Austin, Texas, the collaborative team at Mark Odom Studio was already at work restoring the space to its original early-60s aesthetic. As an adaptive reuse project, Mark Odom and his team drew inspiration from photographs of what used to be a Floorcraft Carpets in its original form and worked to creatively mimic the textiles and details of that era. 

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

When Whitney Wolfe Herd and her team at Bumble were looking for an architect to make their vision come to life in the space, Mark was a natural fit, already knowing the space and proving he could think creatively to imagine a space like none other. Drawing inspiration from photos provided by Bumble and the interior design team at JEI Desgin, Inc., the architects at Mark Odom Studio made visions of hexagon wall coverings and a lifestyle-focused environment a reality.  

2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan
Project highlights:

  • Creating a commercial space that feels residential. It was important to Bumble that its new headquarters feel like home vs. a traditional office. Mark Odom Studio led the team to ensure that the architectural elements and spatial design complimented their wishes while also remaining in code with the city's protocol.
  • Making photos come to life through design development. The vision for the graphics and overall style of The Hive was influenced by a variety of inspiration photos. It was Mark Odom Studio's role to make those photos come to life while also developing a design that functions within the space. 
  • Building a grand staircase. When Mark Odom and his team started to imagine how to make the vision for Bumble HQ's grand staircase come to life, they had to problem solve to determine how to attach a new steel panel to the existing staircase structure. The team also had to carefully map out the hexagon pattern that wraps around the staircase.  

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Offices United States
Cite: "Bumble HQ “The Hive” / Mark Odom Studio" 22 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885903/bumble-hq-the-hive-mark-odom-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

