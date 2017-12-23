World
  7. Blushhh! Secret Shop / AKZ Architectura

Blushhh! Secret Shop / AKZ Architectura

  • 05:00 - 23 December, 2017
Blushhh! Secret Shop / AKZ Architectura
Blushhh! Secret Shop / AKZ Architectura, © Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov

© Lesha Yanchenkov

© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov

Text description provided by the architects. Blushhh! secret shop, which is our new project, is an example of a bright concept put at the heart of a minimalist interior.  To land the main focus on retail, we designed a perimeter-wise path starting with the entrance on its right-hand side and aided by rails and steps with the assortment on them. Being a two-level solution, they have clothes on their upper and accessories and footwear on the lower level. Augmenting the whole spatial composition, the consumer area is equally divided into levels to sell accessories. The dynamic rhythm of lighting is reflected in the metal wall decor, making the inside seem more spacious.

© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov
