Tjørring School / FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

+ 42

Landscape Møller & Grønborg

Engineers Moe & Brødsgaard and Tækker

Contractor Jørgen Friis Poulsen

Client Municipality of Herning More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Tjørring School and Stjernen Day Care Centre form an innovative structure that merges the school and institutions into one. The new Tjørring School and Day Care Centre provide a comprehensive provision for children: nursery, kindergarten, primary school and middle school. The building is a centre for playing and learning: not just in terms of the way the building is designed, but also very much in terms of the outdoor spaces and the surrounding countryside.

Tjørring School and Stjernen Day Care Centre represent an excellent example of how successfully to merge a school, a daycare centre and the local community. The School has pupils from Year 0 to Year 6, and the Day Care Centre is an age-integrated institution with nursery, kindergarten, an after-school centre and a junior/youth club.

Save this picture! Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

In 2012, Tjørring School was awarded Herning Town Council’s Building Prize for “an innovative school and daycare complex” and, also in 2012, was nominated for the ‘Best Educational Building in the World’ award at the World Architecture Festival.