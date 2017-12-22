Gemma Observatory / Anmahian Winton Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anmahian Winton Architects

+ 17

Architects Anmahian Winton Architects

Location New Hampshire, United States

Anmahian Winton Architects Alex Anmahian AIA, Nick Winton AIA

Project Manager Mazen Sakr

Team Anika Gramsey, Travis Williams

Area 2130.0 ft2

Project Year 2015

Manufacturers Loading...

General Contractor Patriots

Builders Scott Estabrooks

Structural Engineers RSE, Associates, Inc. - Sofya Auren

P E Technical Motion Engineers Gillespie Corp. Rotating

Rail Mechanism THK Metal

Installers Crocker Architectural Sheet Metal Co., Inc. More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anmahian Winton Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This private astronomical observatory is located on a remote mountain summit in central New Hampshire. The site is characterized by granite outcroppings and is situated at the center of a three-mile radius “dark” landscape with very little light pollution to obstruct astronomical viewing.

Gemma’s design rejects a traditional dome in favor of a synthesized architectural form that maximizes usable space and responds to the stark geographic context. Its continuously faceted shape reflects the surrounding landform, and terraced concrete platforms transition between the summit’s bedrock and the building foundation, knitting together natural and man-made landscapes. An unconventional pattern of lock-seamed zinc cladding mediates between the irregular site topography and the building’s geometry, reflecting Gemma’s orientation to both geological and celestial landmarks. Its dimension, color, and patina evoke a material relationship to the gray granite outcroppings, while its heat transfer capability facilitates sky observation by minimizing temperature differential distortion.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anmahian Winton Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anmahian Winton Architects

As a counterpoint to the exterior and its context, the interior is lined with fir plywood, creating a haven of refuge and warmth from the harsh surroundings. The first floor is comprised of a research office, sleeping bunk, and warming room, and is super-insulated to prevent interior/exterior temperature differentials from creating heat eddies that would impede astronomical viewing. A helical stair leads from the cantilevered entry canopy to a fissure in the cladding that opens onto the exterior observation deck. Continuing, the stair arrives at the observatory’s primary viewing platform inside the faceted turret, its interior characterized by high ceilings, a larger telescope, and a camera array. A single person can rotate this turret by hand with an assembly typically used in high-precision manufacturing facilities, and a hand-cranked sliding hatch opens the telescope to the sky. A rift in the zinc cladding creates a corner window, framing Polaris when the turret is locked into the southern cardinal position.