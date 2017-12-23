World
  Aldebarán House / Haro Arquitectos

Aldebarán House / Haro Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 23 December, 2017
Aldebarán House / Haro Arquitectos
Aldebarán House / Haro Arquitectos, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea + 32

  • Architects

    Haro Arquitectos

  • Location

    Zapopan, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Carlos Haro Avelar

  • Collaborator

    Fausto Pérez

  • Area

    338.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. A white, solid structure seems to float on a wall formed by vertical strips of exposed concrete and solid parota wood. This is the facade for Casa Aldebarán standing on a piece of land very close to the Primavera Forest in Zapopan, Mexico.

Sketch
Sketch

Designed in a simple contemporary style, paths emerge from two courtyards that boast the pre-existing trees in the land, which embellish the building with their green foliage, and create a natural foyer at the main entrance, and a welcoming sensation for its dwellers as they enter the house.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The heart of the house features double-height ceilings, and strategically located windows to capitalize on views and natural light, channeling sunshine to its spaces. Therefore, the house is very open towards its center. Although solid elements prevail over empty spaces on the house’s main frontage facing west, and where the windows become very subtle openings on walls, favoring verticality and enhancing the feeling of weightlessness within the house.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The ground level features a kitchen with a secondary entrance from the garage, a study which can be used as a bedroom, a double-height living room, a dining room, and between these two spaces a covered terrace separated only by glass, which when opened integrates the whole area creating a very large open space without walls extending from the entrance to the garden in the back. On the top floor there is a bridge and a studio that feed off the double height and the tree canopies; a laundry room, two bedrooms with private bathrooms, and a master bedroom with an en-suite dressing room and bathroom.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Lower floor plan
Lower floor plan
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Few building materials are used and most of them are raw, and although white is the predominant color, exposed concrete walls and sections of parota wood produce a harmonious color effect. The previously mentioned study and bridge under the double-height ceiling seem to be independent of the house structure, being supported by steel beams and board-formed concrete slabs with seepage marks that enhance the perspective. These slabs have indirect lighting, further emphasizing its brutalist texture in the evening, producing a striking contrast with its surroundings.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The house is in a privileged location and we were able to fully take advantage of this, designing a very discreet staircase on the top floor to easily and comfortably access the roof garden and enjoy the breathtaking sunset views of the Primavera Forest.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Cite: "Aldebarán House / Haro Arquitectos" 23 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885872/casa-aldebaran-haro-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

