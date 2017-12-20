World
  3. Herzog & de Meuron Wins Competition for Masterplan Including Basel’s Tallest Residential Towers

Herzog & de Meuron Wins Competition for Masterplan Including Basel’s Tallest Residential Towers

Herzog & de Meuron Wins Competition for Masterplan Including Basel’s Tallest Residential Towers
Herzog & de Meuron Wins Competition for Masterplan Including Basel’s Tallest Residential Towers, © Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron

Herzog & de Meuron has been selected as the winners of a competition to design the new master plan of the Nordspitze community in the northermost part Basel’s Dreispitz district. Organized around two large public green spaces, the mixed-use community will feature three residential skyscrapers that will become the three tallest residential buildings in the city.

© Herzog & de Meuron © Herzog & de Meuron © Herzog & de Meuron © Herzog & de Meuron + 5

© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron

The development will surround the existing MParc shopping center, which will be augmented with a new pedestrianized green roof. The three residential towers – 2 at 135-meters-tall and the third at 160-meters-tall – will offer 800 apartments of a variety of sizes. In total, the development is expected to create 400 new jobs and provide homes for 1,400 people.

© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron

“The chance to work on this project is of particular significance for us,” commented Herzog & de Meuron on the announcement. “It will give us a chance to further manifest the ideas we generated together with Rémy Zaugg in “Eine Stadt im Werden?” in 1991, and our investigations in “Vision Dreispitz” in 2001.” 

The project will now continue through the planning stage, with plans expected to be finalized and submitted for approval in 2020.

© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Herzog & de Meuron Wins Competition for Masterplan Including Basel's Tallest Residential Towers" 20 Dec 2017. ArchDaily.

