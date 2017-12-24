World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. Pluspuu Oy
  6. 2017
  7. Log Villa on the Coast / Pluspuu Oy

Log Villa on the Coast / Pluspuu Oy

  • 13:00 - 24 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Log Villa on the Coast / Pluspuu Oy
Save this picture!
Log Villa on the Coast / Pluspuu Oy, © Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

© Samuli Miettinen © Samuli Miettinen © Samuli Miettinen © Samuli Miettinen + 14

  • Architects

    Pluspuu Oy

  • Location

    , Finland

  • Architects in Charge

    Esa Liesmäki architect, Mikko Kyläkoski design engineer, Merja Nummelin-Kasen Interior designer

  • Area

    125.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Samuli Miettinen
Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

Text description provided by the architects. The villa was built in 2017 on a coastal plot in Turku to serve as the second home of a Helsinki family. The villa was designed in line with the customer’s wishes and the geography of the plot, and it gave rise to a new Pluspuu house model called Kustavi 125.

Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

The villa has a floor area of 125 m2. It has two bedrooms, a combined living room, kitchen and fireplace lounge, and a sauna and washroom. There is a heated outdoor jacuzzi on the terrace near the sauna.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The building meets all of the necessary energy standards for a detached house in Finland. In the winter, temperatures may drop as low as -30 °C. The walls are made from laminated logs 202 mm thick with no additional insulation, the windows are triple glazed and the roof is thermally insulated by 500 mm of wood fibre insulation. The villa is heated by a geothermal heat pump, which distributes heat using liquid-circulating underfloor heating. In the summer, geothermal energy is also used to cool the building.

Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

The house looks out over the sea through floor-to-ceiling picture windows. There is also a stunning sea view from the sauna.

Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

The external walls are made from glued laminated timber consisting of three pine layers with no additional insulation. The timber seams are narrow and the corners are stylishly mitred. Timber is a breathable material with undisputedly positive health effects. Nowadays, timber is used to build day care centres and schools for children in Finland due to the healthy nature of the material.

Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

The internal surfaces of the house are made from timber treated with white wood wax and special batten wall panels.

The floors are made from clinker.

The house has a stylish, smooth, noise-insulated metal roof.

The external window frames are made from painted aluminium.

The house has been built from the best materials to last from one generation to the next.

Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Finland
Cite: "Log Villa on the Coast / Pluspuu Oy" 24 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885836/log-villa-on-the-coast-pluspuu-oy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »