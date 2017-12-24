Log Villa on the Coast / Pluspuu Oy

+ 14

Architects Pluspuu Oy

Location Finland

Architects in Charge Esa Liesmäki architect, Mikko Kyläkoski design engineer, Merja Nummelin-Kasen Interior designer

Area 125.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Samuli Miettinen

Constructor Jari Ojalainen More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The villa was built in 2017 on a coastal plot in Turku to serve as the second home of a Helsinki family. The villa was designed in line with the customer’s wishes and the geography of the plot, and it gave rise to a new Pluspuu house model called Kustavi 125.

The villa has a floor area of 125 m2. It has two bedrooms, a combined living room, kitchen and fireplace lounge, and a sauna and washroom. There is a heated outdoor jacuzzi on the terrace near the sauna.

The building meets all of the necessary energy standards for a detached house in Finland. In the winter, temperatures may drop as low as -30 °C. The walls are made from laminated logs 202 mm thick with no additional insulation, the windows are triple glazed and the roof is thermally insulated by 500 mm of wood fibre insulation. The villa is heated by a geothermal heat pump, which distributes heat using liquid-circulating underfloor heating. In the summer, geothermal energy is also used to cool the building.

The house looks out over the sea through floor-to-ceiling picture windows. There is also a stunning sea view from the sauna.

The external walls are made from glued laminated timber consisting of three pine layers with no additional insulation. The timber seams are narrow and the corners are stylishly mitred. Timber is a breathable material with undisputedly positive health effects. Nowadays, timber is used to build day care centres and schools for children in Finland due to the healthy nature of the material.

The internal surfaces of the house are made from timber treated with white wood wax and special batten wall panels.

The floors are made from clinker.

The house has a stylish, smooth, noise-insulated metal roof.

The external window frames are made from painted aluminium.

The house has been built from the best materials to last from one generation to the next.