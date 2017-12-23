Rust House / Jarmund / Vigsnæs Architects

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The inner east municipality of Oslo is a diverse and urban area called Gamlebyen (old town). The area is the oldest parts of Oslo dating back to medieval ages. The area has been in decline for large parts of the twentieth century, but is now experiencing an upturn in popularity and gentrification.

Rust House is designed flexibly for a family of six; to adapt their living to the current number of family members - as kids and teenagers comes and goes. The architectural volume of the house corresponds to neighboring walls in various heights: politely adapted between existing houses. As a result of orignally living in the building next door, the family built a new house in their own backyard to extend their lifestyle into a new home.

Three volumes create an L-shaped structure with a small inner garden for family enjoyment, in addition to two private and quiet roof top terraces. The carefully chosen window placements give views to a narrow urban context on the ground floor and first floor - in contrast to a wide open view from the living room on the top floor. The materials used are solid and maintenance free; with corten steel facades, plywood interiors and concrete floors.