World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Jarmund / Vigsnæs Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Rust House / Jarmund / Vigsnæs Architects

Rust House / Jarmund / Vigsnæs Architects

  • 09:00 - 23 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rust House / Jarmund / Vigsnæs Architects
Save this picture!
Rust House / Jarmund / Vigsnæs Architects, © Nils Petter Dale
© Nils Petter Dale

© Nils Petter Dale © Nils Petter Dale © Nils Petter Dale © Nils Petter Dale + 17

Save this picture!
© Nils Petter Dale
© Nils Petter Dale

Text description provided by the architects. The inner east municipality of Oslo is a diverse and urban area called Gamlebyen (old town). The area is the oldest parts of Oslo dating back to medieval ages. The area has been in decline for large parts of the twentieth century, but is now experiencing an upturn in popularity and gentrification.  

Save this picture!
© Nils Petter Dale
© Nils Petter Dale

Rust House is designed flexibly for a family of six; to adapt their living to the current number of family members - as kids and teenagers comes and goes. The architectural volume of the house corresponds to neighboring walls in various heights: politely adapted between existing houses. As a result of orignally living in the building next door, the family built a new house in their own backyard to extend their lifestyle into a new home.

Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

Three volumes create an L-shaped structure with a small inner garden for family enjoyment, in addition to two private and quiet roof top terraces. The carefully chosen window placements give views to a narrow urban context on the ground floor and first floor - in contrast to a wide open view from the living room on the top floor. The materials used are solid and maintenance free; with corten steel facades, plywood interiors and concrete floors.

Save this picture!
© Nils Petter Dale
© Nils Petter Dale

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Norway
Cite: "Rust House / Jarmund / Vigsnæs Architects" 23 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885834/rust-house-jarmund-vigsnaes-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »