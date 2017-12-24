World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Denmark
  5. Henning Larsen
  6. 2017
  7. Nordea’s Danish Headquarters / Henning Larsen

Nordea’s Danish Headquarters / Henning Larsen

  • 09:00 - 24 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nordea’s Danish Headquarters / Henning Larsen
Save this picture!
Nordea’s Danish Headquarters / Henning Larsen, © Adam Mork
© Adam Mork

© Adam Mork © Adam Mork © Adam Mork © Adam Mork + 33

  • Architects

    Henning Larsen

  • Location

    Ørestads Blvd. 21, 2300 København S, Denmark

  • Team

    Landscape; SLA, Workspace; Signal, Engineering; COWI

  • Area

    46600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adam Mork

  • Partner Responsible from Henning Larsen

    Søren Øllgaard

  • Design Responsible from Henning Larsen

    Carsten Fischer

  • Project Manager from Henning Larsen

    Debbi Hededam Thuesen

  • Sustainability Responsible from Henning Larsen

    Anne Iversen

  • Facade Specialist from Henning Larsen

    Steen Elsted Andersen

  • Team from Henning Larsen

    Anders Park, Axel Bluhme, Charlotte Bigom, Charlotte Søderhamn Nielsen, Daniel Skaanstrøm Damm, David Mikkelsen, Gitte Edelgren, Hanne Winther Gottlieb, Jeja Jensen, Julian Chen, Martha Lewis, Martin Lindberg, Martin Weis Mortensen, Mette Landorph, Nanna Maria Menzel, Per Kræmmer, Stefan Ernst Jensen

  • Client

    Nordea properties
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork

Text description provided by the architects. Nordea is a prominent Nordic Bank. Built on a base of slate with scintillating, transparent facades, the bank sets new standards for work in the financial sector by providing an approachable environment that opens up to the city. With a tribute to the great Nordic landscapes, the new Nordea Headquarters rises like a sparkling giant ice block on a charcoal slate base.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The crystalline facade allows daylight to flow through the building and is a key component in the vision of creating transparency between employees, clients and the surrounding city. Passersby can glance in from the outside and witness life and work within the building. The headquarters consists of two masses with indoor atrium spaces. One wing houses Scandinavia’s largest trading floor with a capacity of 600 traders, the other buzzes with life and energy sparked by activity among employees and clients.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork

The bank meets the city
Nordea’s new headquarter has been designed with the objective of creating a transparent house that meets the city in a welcoming manner. Despite the security levels indispensable to a financial institution, we have created a building where the public has visual access to live and work inside the bank, to conference rooms and offices.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork

The reception is located in a publicly accessible inner streetscape with views of the sky through massive skylights and to the inside of the bank through transparent internal barriers. Clients experience a bank that meets them at eye level. Visual contact and uninterrupted views are guiding principles that are established across meeting rooms and offices, quiet spaces, balconies, stairways and dining areas. Throughout the day, employees feel connected to the spectacular nature of adjacent Amager Fælled and in return, the bank welcomes in the city.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork

Inspired by the North
The selection of materials for the Nordea Headquarter is inspired by Nordic landscapes using both slate, oak, and trees borrowed from the vegetation of the Nordic forests, adorning the indoor atrium space. The inspiration for the innovative and expressive façade draws on the fractured surfaces of icebergs. Functionally, the façade also meets Nordic principles here related to sustainability. The façade based on a two-pane window concept called the Kastenfenster System.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork

The system comprises three-dimensional cassettes that are angled and assembled like building bricks. Natural ventilation, noise dampening, and solar shading are physically handled in the cavity between the panes of glass. The façade solution helps to ensure the effective operation of the building, energy savings, better acoustics and indoor climate control. The glass used in the façade is of the highest quality, with a low iron content. This ensures natural reflection of daylight and ensures the outdoor views can be enjoyed.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork
Save this picture!
Section AA-1
Section AA-1
Save this picture!
© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Denmark
Cite: "Nordea’s Danish Headquarters / Henning Larsen" 24 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885817/nordeas-danish-headquarters-henning-larsen/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »