World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Turkey
  5. Anmahian Winton Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Ankara Office Tower / Anmahian Winton Architects

Ankara Office Tower / Anmahian Winton Architects

  • 02:00 - 23 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ankara Office Tower / Anmahian Winton Architects
Save this picture!
Ankara Office Tower / Anmahian Winton Architects, © Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

© Florian Holzherr © Florian Holzherr © Florian Holzherr © Florian Holzherr + 29

  • Design Structural Engineer

    Richmond So Engineering

  • Design MEP/FP

    Buro Happold

  • Architect of Record

    RGGA Architects

  • Civil, MEP/FP & Structural Engineers of Record

    Yapi Proje Uygulama

  • MEP/FP & Tel/Data Associate Engineers

    MPM ; Troy ; PMT

  • Landscape Architect

    Stoss

  • Owner Project Manager

    BHP International – Barnard Howell Partnership

  • Contractors

    Tepe-Tesan Joint Venture ; AECOM

  • Façade Contractor

    Pimeks Group

  • Owner

    Dolphin Overseas Fund LLC
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Text description provided by the architects. The Ankara Office Tower is a fourteen-story office building in Ankara, Turkey, that serves local and international high tech companies engaging with leading universities and research institutes in the nation’s capital. Urbanistically, the project plays an important role in a rapidly developing area west of Ankara’s old city centre, knitting together a transit corridor, a pedestrian underpass, an emerging mixed-use neighbourhood, and new commercial areas. In response to this immediate context, the building is set back from the highway, making space for a bamboo grove that buffers a habitable urban garden and provides a much-needed pedestrian connection between the transportation node and the adjacent neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

The Tower itself is distinguished by clarity of expression: a simple, geometric glass volume encasing a stack of large-scale, horizontal louvres, set in a lush landscape. At ground level, the lobby, reception, and a café provide public spaces whose scale, enclosure, and use of light reference regional culture. A perforated exterior screen surrounds the café, reflecting traditions for guiding views and creating privacy, and providing a man-made counterpart to the adjacent, semi-transparent bamboo “wall.”

Save this picture!
South Section
South Section

The Tower’s innovative cladding system employs horizontal exterior mullions with a variable section, to maximize year-round operational efficiency. Their subtly inflected profiles successively shift as they wrap the Tower, creating a pattern that changes depending on the viewer’s perspective. Interior wood louvres integral to the curtain wall—mechanically operated but with manual overrides—give tenants individual daylight control within their workspace. They mitigate glare, admit indirect light, and maintain views while introducing wood’s warm, textural qualities to the office environment.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

The outcome is a kinetic facade system that is environmentally responsive, satisfies the workplace preferences of a demanding tenant cohort, and enhances the project’s architectural impact and influence in a newly expanding area of the city. Over the course of the day and as one move around the building, this innovative wall assembly produces a transformative effect, drawing the observer in and evoking curiosity. The sculptural exterior mullions create different patterns, depending on the sun’s position and the pedestrian’s perspective. As wood louvres open or close according to interior needs, the Tower itself appears either permeable or reflective, revealing patterns of use and activity within.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Turkey
Cite: "Ankara Office Tower / Anmahian Winton Architects" 23 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885811/ankara-office-tower-anmahian-winton-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »