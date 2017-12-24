World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Train Station
  4. France
  5. AREP
  6. 2017
  7. Lorient Multimodal Hub / AREP

Lorient Multimodal Hub / AREP

  • 05:00 - 24 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lorient Multimodal Hub / AREP
Save this picture!
Lorient Multimodal Hub / AREP, © Didier Boy de la Tour
© Didier Boy de la Tour

© Didier Boy de la Tour © Didier Boy de la Tour © Didier Boy de la Tour © Didier Boy de la Tour + 12

  • Architects

    AREP

  • Location

    France

  • Architects in Charge

    Etienne Tricaud, Jean-Marie Duthilleul, François Bonnefille, Olivier Boissonnet

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Didier Boy de la Tour

  • Project management

    SNCF Gares & Connexions, AREP

  • Engineering consultancy for framework and façades

    H.D.A. Hugh Dutton & Associés; Mitsu

  • Client

    SNCF Gares & Connexions, SNCF Réseau, Lorient Conurbation
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Didier Boy de la Tour
© Didier Boy de la Tour

Text description provided by the architects. The Lorient multimodal hub is part of the “Bretagne à Grande Vitesse” project (“High-speed for Brittany”), a high-speed line which is expected to allow a three-hour total travel time between Quimper, Brest and Paris by 2017. The station is being rebuilt on the south, close to the city centre and in the heart of the transport hub accommodating different types of public transport means: rail, inter-city buses and coaches serving the conurbation. The north and south forecourts house taxi ranks and drop-off areas. Car parks and bike parking facilities will be incorporated in the neighbouring construction projects to come. An urban walkway both allows to access the platforms and links Kerentrech district to the city centre during the station opening hours.

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

The main façade opens up to the heart of the city and along with the large timber portal frame forming the building’s structure, alludes to the city’s shipbuilding tradition. Lorient’s recent architectural history gives prominence to stone as well as concrete and washed-concrete façades, all of which is echoed by the fibre-reinforced double skin featuring all the openings related to the various elements of the project (station entrance, retail outlets, offices) and protecting the façade from solar radiation. Colour is a background element in the same way as in the buildings with loggias of Lorient. The south façade is composed of a complex timber structure comprising insulation, interior and exterior timber cladding, glazed surfaces and double skin, ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) screen modelled in sub-frames. The north façade is mostly glazed and its large openings allow views on the new TER platform (express regional lines), the rail tracks, the future north access and the historic district of Kerentrech. It is gridded with large glass modules featuring metal crosspieces with a 4.80-metre span between the beams.

Save this picture!
© Didier Boy de la Tour
© Didier Boy de la Tour

The structure of the passenger building consists of a series of portal frames made of composite wood and featuring various spans.  The central part of the building is braced by a concrete core and the hall and canopy by concrete portal frames located in the area intended for operational purposes.  The roof extends towards the coach station by means of a canopy, which is supported by a cantilevered beam running along its south edge and arching down to the ground.

Save this picture!
© Didier Boy de la Tour
© Didier Boy de la Tour
Save this picture!
© Didier Boy de la Tour
© Didier Boy de la Tour
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Train Station France
Cite: "Lorient Multimodal Hub / AREP" 24 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885806/lorient-multimodal-hub-arep/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »