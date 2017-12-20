World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Argentina
  5. Carol Burton
  6. 2017
  Diego Guerrero Barber Shop / Carol Burton

Diego Guerrero Barber Shop / Carol Burton

  • 15:00 - 20 December, 2017
Diego Guerrero Barber Shop / Carol Burton
Diego Guerrero Barber Shop / Carol Burton, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 24

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a historic area of Cordoba city. The customer asked us for a novel design in keeping with the traditional style of this area. The premises are a traditional mansion that has been remodelled as a mall. The store was meant to reflect the latest trends, providing a contemporary setting inviting relaxation, with adjustable furniture arrangements and a cosy atmosphere, all done within the limitations of a low budget and other constraints.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The indoor décor was intentionally opened to view through a display window so that all activities should be visible from the outside. This provided a direct contact between the customer and surroundings. The arrangement of the furniture and displays within the store followed simple lines, using warm-type materials. The basic requirements were functionality and roominess, This is why small roller chairs and small fixed tables were chosen.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section 2
Section 2

This enabled hairdressing seating arrangements to be changed to meet varying needs. The long dark room used as an ancillary hairdressing salon was given a warmer look through the use of colour and brighter illumination. Soft textures and neutral colours were chosen to go with the furnishing. For this purpose, pinks and yellows provided a gently muted background.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section 4
Section 4
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section 3
Section 3
Cite: "Diego Guerrero Barber Shop / Carol Burton" 20 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885802/diego-guerrero-barber-shop-carol-burton/> ISSN 0719-8884

