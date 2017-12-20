Diego Guerrero Barber Shop / Carol Burton

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a historic area of Cordoba city. The customer asked us for a novel design in keeping with the traditional style of this area. The premises are a traditional mansion that has been remodelled as a mall. The store was meant to reflect the latest trends, providing a contemporary setting inviting relaxation, with adjustable furniture arrangements and a cosy atmosphere, all done within the limitations of a low budget and other constraints.

The indoor décor was intentionally opened to view through a display window so that all activities should be visible from the outside. This provided a direct contact between the customer and surroundings. The arrangement of the furniture and displays within the store followed simple lines, using warm-type materials. The basic requirements were functionality and roominess, This is why small roller chairs and small fixed tables were chosen.

This enabled hairdressing seating arrangements to be changed to meet varying needs. The long dark room used as an ancillary hairdressing salon was given a warmer look through the use of colour and brighter illumination. Soft textures and neutral colours were chosen to go with the furnishing. For this purpose, pinks and yellows provided a gently muted background.