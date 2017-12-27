Lattice Book House / Scenic Architecture Office

Architects Scenic Architecture Office

Location Xuhui Riverfront Park, Shanghai, China

Lead Architects Xiaofeng Zhu, Shan Liang

Area 350.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Shan Liang

Structure & MEP Tongji University Institute of Architectural Design and Research

Client Xuhui Riverfront Development Investment and Construction Ltd.

Save this picture! Old train track and south facade. Image © Shan Liang

Text description provided by the architects. Supported by freestanding steel lattice structure walls, a group of platforms float in the trees with various heights. A bending stair links all the platforms and brings people to every space in diversified locations and sizes. Relying on the platforms, these spaces are interrelated and open to each other. The steel lattice wall and glass curtain, which are both transparent, blur the layer boundaries between platforms and interior/exierior.

Save this picture! Second and third platform. Image © Shan Liang

Save this picture! First floor reading space. Image © Shan Liang

The Lattice House is a book café. Sitting at any corner of the house, the books on the lattice structure and surrounding branches and leaves become all touchable sceneries. This building reproduces the spatial experience of forest in an artificial way, and makes a symbiotic relationship between abstract and representational in a continuous scale.

Save this picture! Mutual perception between inside and outside. Image © Shan Liang

Save this picture! Detail. Image Courtesy of Scenic Architecture Office

We expect to merge structure, furniture and space into one, to make this building a physical media that can establish relevance among scale, space and perception. We believe that this relevance is the beginning of architectural mind.