  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Center
  4. Portugal
  5. M-arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Lar Residencial / M-arquitectos

Lar Residencial / M-arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 16 January, 2018
Lar Residencial / M-arquitectos
Lar Residencial / M-arquitectos, © Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

© Paulo Goulart

  • Arquitetos

    M-arquitectos

  • Localização

    R. Dr. Hugo Moreira 58, 9500-110 Ponta Delgada, Portugal

  • Authors

    Fernando Monteiro, Marco Resendes, Miguel Sousa

  • Team

    Pedro Furtado, Diana Policarpo, Maria Melo Bento

  • Area

    744.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photography

    Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

Text description provided by the architects. This brand new building was recently open in 2016, in the Azores Islands, Portugal. Situated over an empty square, on a residential neighborhood, the building takes advantage of its location. Therefore  the building's solid shape naturally arises from the topography that limits and defines the open space, which organizes the entire plot. 

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

At the other hand, its interior corridors or halls dematerializes the idea of massive block. Its interior spatial planning was designed to offer an emotional and affecting experience for people with disability that live temporarily or permanently on the site.

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
Plan
Plan
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

The ground floor, on which the day rooms and social areas are located, were designed for the greatest possible solar exposure to provide a direct extension to the exterior, for technical reasons as well as to emphasize the views of those who lives there. There's also a cellar for technical areas. After all, we proposed a building that seeks to decrease the distance between the disbelief from hope for their users.

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
Section 4
Section 4
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare healthcare center Portugal
