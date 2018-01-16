Lar Residencial / M-arquitectos

+ 38

Arquitetos M-arquitectos

Localização R. Dr. Hugo Moreira 58, 9500-110 Ponta Delgada, Portugal

Authors Fernando Monteiro, Marco Resendes, Miguel Sousa

Team Pedro Furtado, Diana Policarpo, Maria Melo Bento

Area 744.0 sqm

Project Year 2016

Photography Paulo Goulart

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. This brand new building was recently open in 2016, in the Azores Islands, Portugal. Situated over an empty square, on a residential neighborhood, the building takes advantage of its location. Therefore the building's solid shape naturally arises from the topography that limits and defines the open space, which organizes the entire plot.

At the other hand, its interior corridors or halls dematerializes the idea of massive block. Its interior spatial planning was designed to offer an emotional and affecting experience for people with disability that live temporarily or permanently on the site.

The ground floor, on which the day rooms and social areas are located, were designed for the greatest possible solar exposure to provide a direct extension to the exterior, for technical reasons as well as to emphasize the views of those who lives there. There's also a cellar for technical areas. After all, we proposed a building that seeks to decrease the distance between the disbelief from hope for their users.