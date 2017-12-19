Bjarke Ingels: "Great Buildings Blatantly Express Their True Essence to the World"

Great buildings blatantly express their true essence to the world
In this interview from the Louisiana Channel, Bjarke Ingels shares the personal moments of his life that have influenced the graphic, playful and humanistic architectural style for which he is now world renowned.
Here Ingels discusses topics ranging from his life as a student (where he spent hours pouring over designs by Frank Gehry, Zaha Hadid and Rem Koolhaas) to how different designing and visualization tools end up impacting the final form of a building.
Bjarke Ingels: "The One Thing We All Share is Planet Earth"
"The good news is that if we have the power to radically transform our planet by accident, imagine what we can do if we are actually trying to do it. Once you've accepted that there is no way we can be here without having a very, very significant influence on our planet, you just have to take it as a positive."