Bjarke Ingels: "Great Buildings Blatantly Express Their True Essence to the World"

Great buildings blatantly express their true essence to the world

In this interview from the Louisiana Channel, Bjarke Ingels shares the personal moments of his life that have influenced the graphic, playful and humanistic architectural style for which he is now world renowned.

Here Ingels discusses topics ranging from his life as a student (where he spent hours pouring over designs by Frank Gehry, Zaha Hadid and Rem Koolhaas) to how different designing and visualization tools end up impacting the final form of a building.

