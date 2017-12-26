World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. 0E1 Arquitetos
  6. 2016
  7. America Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos

America Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos

  • 16:00 - 26 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
America Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos
Save this picture!
America Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos, © Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes

© Gabriel Carpes © Gabriel Carpes © Gabriel Carpes © Gabriel Carpes + 19

  • Architect

    0E1 Arquitetos

  • Location

    Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    0E1 Arquitetos

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Gabriel Carpes
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes

Text description provided by the architects. The America apartment was designed as a residence for a couple. The project sought to create a smooth transition providing the greatest possible integration between social-use and private-use environments. In order to achieve this, two main strategies were used: division of social and private functions in different floors and use of structures and furniture that provide flexibility and lightness in the division of spaces. In addition to the unconventional space organization, the client requested the use of residential automation technologies. In this way, the design challenge was established, which consisted in allying spaces and technology in a harmonic and discrete way.

Save this picture!
Section Perspective
Section Perspective

In the first floor are concentrated the less private areas. This floor is divided into two main areas: served and service areas. The service areas are positioned in a way that they are not perceived through the use of panels and partitions of wood or sandblasted glass, the latter being used when there is a need for light to pass through. The living room is set in a large space with the kitchen and dining area. These three environments are integrated spatially, but also through the use of materials such as local Brazilian woods which contribute to con-tinuous spatial perception. The transition from one to another is marked by the radical change of ceiling height that occurs in the course of the kitchen to the living room.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes

The living room is the design connector. Two separate rooms have been created so that the main room is used only for socializing while routine activities are restricted to a smaller and more private room. The large wooden staircase presents itself together with the metallic walkway as project protagonists and responsible for the route to the most private areas of the apartment.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan Perspective
Floor Plan Perspective
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes
Save this picture!
Floor Plan Perspective
Floor Plan Perspective

In the second floor, before entering the areas of exclusive use of the residents, there is the presence of a small outdoor area which acts as an interstitial space between the different degrees of privacy. This area can be used by the residents as an extension of the social spaces as of their room. The change of atmosphere between the different living areas is regulated through the use of a large wooden panel which separates and integrates the differ-ent environments at the same time.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Brazil
Cite: "America Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos" [Apartamento América / 0E1 Arquitetos] 26 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885751/america-apartment-0e1-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »