  Zaha Hadid Architects' Bee'ah Headquarters Tops Out in UAE

Zaha Hadid Architects' Bee’ah Headquarters Tops Out in UAE

Zaha Hadid Architects' Bee’ah Headquarters Tops Out in UAE
Zaha Hadid Architects' Bee’ah Headquarters Tops Out in UAE

The Zaha Hadid Architects-designed Bee’ah Headquarters has topped out in Sharjah, UAE, as its structural steelwork and centerpiece concrete dome have been put in place.

With a design inspired by the form of sand dunes and oriented to optimize prevailing winds, the complex is striving for the highest standards of renewable energy and sustainable future targets, an appropriate goal for the new headquarters of the UAE's leading integrated environmental & waste management company.

Courtesy of Bee'ah Courtesy of Bee'ah Render by MIR. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects Render by MIR. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects

In addition to a zero waste to landfill goal, the headquarters is designed as a zero net energy consumption building, with integrated photovoltaic panels to provide the entirety of the complex’s energy needs. To store the energy, Bee’ah will be outfitted with Tesla’s 1,890 kWhs capacity powerpack battery technology. 

The headquarters is also being constructed using recycled materials, and will incorporate a series of energy and water saving systems, including passive solar and wind powered heating and cooling and native landscaping.

At the topping out ceremony, HE Salim Al Owais, chairman of Bee’ah; Patrik Schumacher, principal of Zaha Hadid Architects; and Edmund Mahabir, managing director of Al Futtaim Carillion signed the final concrete panel at the building’s highest point, recognizing the achievement.

“I believe that we cannot envision the future of being a sustainable city, without advancements in green architecture,” said HE Al Owais. “At Bee’ah, as environmental pioneers, we have always driven ourselves to innovate and lead the UAE’s journey towards sustainability. Through our HQ project, we have formed partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned entities, to examine as to how we can maximise the potential for sustainability in the built environment.

“With its ultra-low carbon footprint, minimal water and energy usage and the efficient recycling of construction materials, this project will set a benchmark for all future green construction projects in the Gulf region. It is also a model for a green building system that can be replicated across the UAE, as the nation seeks to transition into a green economy.” 

The project is on track for completion by the end of 2018.

Learn more about the Bee’ah Headquarters, below:

Bee'ah Headquarters / Zaha Hadid Architects

Designs have been released for Bee'ah's new headquarters in Sharjah. The Middle Eastern environmental and waste management company commissioned Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), following an invited competition, to design a facility that reflects their goal to operate entirely from renewable energy sources and move towards zero waste, as well as increase their educational outreach.

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Zaha Hadid Architects' Bee’ah Headquarters Tops Out in UAE" 19 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885744/zaha-hadid-architects-beeah-headquarters-tops-out-in-uae/> ISSN 0719-8884

