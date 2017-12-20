World
i

i

i

Fundación Casa Wabi Headquarters / Alberto Kalach

Fundación Casa Wabi Headquarters / Alberto Kalach
Fundación Casa Wabi Headquarters / Alberto Kalach, © Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani

  • Architects

    Alberto Kalach

  • Ubicación

    Dr. Atl, Sta María la Ribera, CDMX, Mexico

  • Area

    611.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani

The new headquarters of Fundación Casa Wabi in Mexico City opens with the purpose of functioning as a space for art.

The project it is a restoration of a large house and consists -on the ground floor- of a furniture store with access to Amado Nervo Street, as well as a gallery that connects with Dr. Atl Street, both living with two interior courtyards that gives natural light and ventilation to the building.

© Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani

On the top floor there is a workshop, a meeting room and seven offices arranged longitudinally along a corridor that ends with a terrace that, in turn, opens onto the street Amado Nervo. On the roof, in addition to Alberto Kalach's botanical design, there is a covered workshop with wooden beams and steel profiles.

© Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani

As it is a restoration, most of the walls and floors were left with the previous finishes revealing the time passed.

© Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani
