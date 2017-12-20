Fundación Casa Wabi Headquarters / Alberto Kalach

+ 11

Architects Alberto Kalach

Ubicación Dr. Atl, Sta María la Ribera, CDMX, Mexico

Area 611.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Yoshi Koitani

The new headquarters of Fundación Casa Wabi in Mexico City opens with the purpose of functioning as a space for art.

The project it is a restoration of a large house and consists -on the ground floor- of a furniture store with access to Amado Nervo Street, as well as a gallery that connects with Dr. Atl Street, both living with two interior courtyards that gives natural light and ventilation to the building.

On the top floor there is a workshop, a meeting room and seven offices arranged longitudinally along a corridor that ends with a terrace that, in turn, opens onto the street Amado Nervo. On the roof, in addition to Alberto Kalach's botanical design, there is a covered workshop with wooden beams and steel profiles.

As it is a restoration, most of the walls and floors were left with the previous finishes revealing the time passed.