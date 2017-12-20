Fundación Casa Wabi Headquarters / Alberto Kalach

-
Architects
Ubicación: Dr. Atl, Sta María la Ribera, CDMX, Mexico
Area: 611.0 m2
Project Year: 2016
Photographs
The new headquarters of Fundación Casa Wabi in Mexico City opens with the purpose of functioning as a space for art.
The project it is a restoration of a large house and consists -on the ground floor- of a furniture store with access to Amado Nervo Street, as well as a gallery that connects with Dr. Atl Street, both living with two interior courtyards that gives natural light and ventilation to the building.
On the top floor there is a workshop, a meeting room and seven offices arranged longitudinally along a corridor that ends with a terrace that, in turn, opens onto the street Amado Nervo. On the roof, in addition to Alberto Kalach's botanical design, there is a covered workshop with wooden beams and steel profiles.
As it is a restoration, most of the walls and floors were left with the previous finishes revealing the time passed.