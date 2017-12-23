World
i

i

i

KAAN Architecten Designs New Facades For Munich's iCampus

KAAN Architecten Designs New Facades For Munich's iCampus
KAAN Architecten Designs New Facades For Munich's iCampus, Courtesy of KAAN press
Courtesy of KAAN press

Netherlands based KAAN Architecten won R&S Realty II’s competition to design three office building facades for Munich’s new iCampus. Located in the Werksviertel district, the project adds a contemporary layer to this creative, industrial neighborhood.

RKW Architektur + strove to represent today’s creative industry through transparent loft spaces in the design of office buildings named Alpha, Beta, and Gamma. KAAN’s facades for the buildings maintain the architectural identity while being their own distinctive elements.

Courtesy of KAAN press
Courtesy of KAAN press
Courtesy of KAAN press
Courtesy of KAAN press

Representative of the building’s structure, the facades are concrete frames with large openings; adaptable to future office space typologies. The entrances, stairways, sunscreens and technical spaces are enclosed by a seamless glazing and black metal clad skin. The roof acts as its own facade, bringing light into the building via triangular glass atriums; the shape of which saves material and inhibits overheating. The atriums distinguish interior and exterior spatial connection. Exterior spaces, such as public cafes, add to the contemporary architectural vibes.

Courtesy of KAAN press
Courtesy of KAAN press

Work will begin in 2020 and be completed in 2022.

  • Architects

    KAAN Architecten

  • Design Team

    Yang Zhang

  • Main Building Architect

    RKW Architektur +, Düsseldorf

  • Facade Advisor

    KD Fassadenplanung, Düsseldorf

  • Visualization

    Beauty & The Bit, Madrid

  • Project Year

    2017

News via: KAAN Architecten.

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Landscape Architecture Campus Offices Office buildings Commercial Architecture Services Germany
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "KAAN Architecten Designs New Facades For Munich's iCampus" 23 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885732/kaan-architecten-designs-new-facades-for-munichs-icampus/> ISSN 0719-8884

