KAAN Architecten Designs New Facades For Munich's iCampus

Netherlands based KAAN Architecten won R&S Realty II’s competition to design three office building facades for Munich’s new iCampus. Located in the Werksviertel district, the project adds a contemporary layer to this creative, industrial neighborhood.

RKW Architektur + strove to represent today’s creative industry through transparent loft spaces in the design of office buildings named Alpha, Beta, and Gamma. KAAN’s facades for the buildings maintain the architectural identity while being their own distinctive elements.

Representative of the building’s structure, the facades are concrete frames with large openings; adaptable to future office space typologies. The entrances, stairways, sunscreens and technical spaces are enclosed by a seamless glazing and black metal clad skin. The roof acts as its own facade, bringing light into the building via triangular glass atriums; the shape of which saves material and inhibits overheating. The atriums distinguish interior and exterior spatial connection. Exterior spaces, such as public cafes, add to the contemporary architectural vibes.

Work will begin in 2020 and be completed in 2022.

Architects KAAN Architecten

Design Team Yang Zhang

Main Building Architect RKW Architektur +, Düsseldorf

Facade Advisor KD Fassadenplanung, Düsseldorf

Visualization Beauty & The Bit, Madrid

Project Year 2017

News via: KAAN Architecten.