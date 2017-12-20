World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni
  6. 2017
  7. Villa for Older Brother / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

Villa for Older Brother / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

  • 02:00 - 20 December, 2017
Villa for Older Brother / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni
Save this picture!
Villa for Older Brother / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni, © Majid Jahangiri
© Majid Jahangiri

  • Structural Design

    Bastanpol Company (Vahid Gharakhaninia)

  • Mechanical Installation Design

    Hoofer Ismaili, Seyed Omid Jalali

  • Electrical Appliance Design

    Nina Amushahi

  • Supervision

    MohammadReza Mohebali

  • Execution

    Tandis Ara (Brickwork), Javad Khozravi, Farhad Zohrevand (Finishing)

  • Graphic

    Asal Karami, Fatemeh Tabatabaeian, Negar Darzi
Text description provided by the architects. The spatial structure of this project is based on how to combine an umbrella-like roof towering over a pool resembling a bowl. These two elements look roughly alike in plan as well as section.

Diagram
Diagram

A roof covers the public area of the villa which has been intentionally situated on the upper floor. On the lower floor, a terrace bearing resemblance to a deck can be found which provides the residents with an open area.

Put in other words, the project is a cube that has been inflamed under the influence of events transpiring within itself, and this inflammation which has arisen from functional strategy and planning of the project has typologically put the project on the borderline between pitched-roofed and cube-shaped villas.

The basement of the construction houses such areas as a parking garage, a janitor’s studio, storage rooms, and a wine cellar. The ground floor features the main apartment, a bedroom, and an additional separate apartment, and the first floor includes the living room, a swimming pool (suiting two seasons), and a gym. 

Section
Section

The main access to the building is through floating stairs positioned outside the construction, with the form of a solid and hollow, and statue-resembling object, connected to the construction with a bridge, which also introduces the principal way to the upper floor (i.e. the public spaces of the villa). It is worth noting that the ground floor as well is separately connected to the open-air space. 

Section
Section
From the moment they enter the building, the viewers come across numerous views; from the alleyway with one open side, to the alleyway with two closed sides, from the staircase to the main entrance with a low ceiling, and to the public spaces of the project which progressively get in view, they experience manifold contractions and expansions of spaces.

