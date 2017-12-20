Villa for Older Brother / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

+ 32

Architects NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni

Location Lavasan, Iran

Designer Alireza Taghobani

Design Associates Shahnaz Goharbakhsh, Hamid Mohammadi, Samaneh Mozafar, Morvarid Momayezan

Area 800.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Majid Jahangiri

Structural Design Bastanpol Company (Vahid Gharakhaninia)

Mechanical Installation Design Hoofer Ismaili, Seyed Omid Jalali

Electrical Appliance Design Nina Amushahi

Supervision MohammadReza Mohebali

Execution Tandis Ara (Brickwork), Javad Khozravi, Farhad Zohrevand (Finishing)

Graphic Asal Karami, Fatemeh Tabatabaeian, Negar Darzi More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial structure of this project is based on how to combine an umbrella-like roof towering over a pool resembling a bowl. These two elements look roughly alike in plan as well as section.

A roof covers the public area of the villa which has been intentionally situated on the upper floor. On the lower floor, a terrace bearing resemblance to a deck can be found which provides the residents with an open area.

Put in other words, the project is a cube that has been inflamed under the influence of events transpiring within itself, and this inflammation which has arisen from functional strategy and planning of the project has typologically put the project on the borderline between pitched-roofed and cube-shaped villas.

The basement of the construction houses such areas as a parking garage, a janitor’s studio, storage rooms, and a wine cellar. The ground floor features the main apartment, a bedroom, and an additional separate apartment, and the first floor includes the living room, a swimming pool (suiting two seasons), and a gym.

The main access to the building is through floating stairs positioned outside the construction, with the form of a solid and hollow, and statue-resembling object, connected to the construction with a bridge, which also introduces the principal way to the upper floor (i.e. the public spaces of the villa). It is worth noting that the ground floor as well is separately connected to the open-air space.

From the moment they enter the building, the viewers come across numerous views; from the alleyway with one open side, to the alleyway with two closed sides, from the staircase to the main entrance with a low ceiling, and to the public spaces of the project which progressively get in view, they experience manifold contractions and expansions of spaces.