World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Hey! We'll conduct a general maintainance of our systems between 18:00 - 20:00 EST, and some of our services may be interrupted.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fire Station
  4. Mexico
  5. Taller DIEZ 05
  6. 2017
  7. BOCA Fire Station / Taller DIEZ 05

BOCA Fire Station / Taller DIEZ 05

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BOCA Fire Station / Taller DIEZ 05
Save this picture!
BOCA Fire Station / Taller DIEZ 05, © Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

© Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa + 51

  • Architects

    Taller DIEZ 05

  • Location

    Boca del Río, Veracruz, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Manuel Herrera Gil

  • Collaborators

    LP-Juan Rodríguez, Francisco Dorado, Adriana Ludewig

  • Area

    1310.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luis Gordoa

  • Constructor

    Idicon S.A. de C.V.

  • Client

    Municipio de Boca del Río, Veracruz

  • Structural Engineer

    Apolinar Cortes Sánchez
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Text description provided by the architects. The BOCA fire station arises from the need to reduce response times to land and sea emergencies in the southern zone of the metropolitan city of Veracruz-Boca del Río; starting from the functional requirements of a program where flows and operating times are the basis of design, the architectural scheme takes the idea of the "urban oasis" as a reference within a completely heterogeneous environment due to its scale and use characteristics.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Located in an irregularly shaped property, the main strategy of the project is to properly organize the activities so characteristic of a property like this.  It practically releases the entire ground floor to allow free access-maneuvering of service vehicles, elevating in a kind of "programming-box" the activities of the station.  There is an elevated, open patio, which serves as a lobby and ventilation for the work, rest and waiting areas; considering the weather conditions typical of this region of the gulf, a prefabricated lattice is developed around this high volume nuancing the sun and ventilation conditions so characteristic of the place.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

In response to the immediate environment, the area of operation and access is covered with a vegetation slope along the entire perimeter, creating a kind of inclined park that seeks to cushion the scale of the building with respect to the activities of the street; also, this allows to free the upper floor of the building, forming a "suspended element", a floating boat, in the middle of this urban sea.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Save this picture!
Facade Detail
Facade Detail
Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Security Fire station Mexico
Cite: "BOCA Fire Station / Taller DIEZ 05" [Estación de Bomberos BOCA / Taller DIEZ 05] 19 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885711/boca-fire-station-taller-diez-05/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »