  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Canada
  5. David Dworkind
  6. 2017
  7. Jouney Café / David Dworkind

Jouney Café / David Dworkind

  • 11:00 - 27 December, 2017
Jouney Café / David Dworkind
Jouney Café / David Dworkind, © David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

© David Dworkind © David Dworkind © David Dworkind © David Dworkind + 25

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

Text description provided by the architects. Jouney café, located in the heart of downtown Montreal, is a Lebanese café/bakery concept created by Patrick Abdelahad. It takes takes its name from the seaside town of Jounieh, the owner’s hometown.

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

The long narrow restaurant can seat 40 in an array of different seating options. Banquette seating lines the 16-foot-tall brick walls, while an I-beam spans the sloping floor to accommodate a large communal table. A perforated steel staircase leads to the mezzanine where bar seating overlooks the restaurant from above. The constricted entryway inspired the design of side-by-side bench seating with swivel café tables fixed to the wall. 

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Sections
Sections
© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

The simple material palette is comprised of ash wood, powder coated steel, brown leather, and terracotta - inspired by the tiled roofscapes of Lebanon. Handcrafted terracotta pendants line the length of the restaurant.

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind
