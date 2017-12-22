World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Ashari Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Safari Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects

Safari Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects

  • 22:00 - 22 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Safari Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects
Save this picture!
Safari Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects, © Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

© Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff + 18

  • Architects

    Ashari Architects

  • Location

    Shiraz, Fars Province, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    AmirHossein Ashari

  • Design Associates/Team

    Zahra Jafari, Amir Iranidoost Haghighi

  • Area

    1300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Parham Taghioff

  • Executive

    Ali Safari

  • Executive Associates

    Asghar Gerami, Ayoob Hashemi

  • Research

    Elnaz Amini

  • 3D Modeling

    Amir Iranidoost Haghighi, Mostafa Yektar Zade

  • Graphic (Diagram)

    Sara Zahmatkeshfard Shirazi
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. The Safari Residential Project is located at the southeast of Shiraz, one of the oldest part of the city. Today, the attention of the architects in the city is more focused on the wealthy areas and there is a lack of innovative projects in such poor areas. The site context’s situation is in decline, and architecture is being oblivious, which has affected the city fabric structure and visual aspect of the region. To this end, the initial perspective on the creation of this project is a slight attempt to revive the recession situation of the design site.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The idea of the design was based on creating a connecting and reliant element on all floors. This central element, which is in the inner shell of the bricks, has the effect of the transition from the two-dimensional façade to three dimension object. By rotating and bend the wall of this core object (ring), a part of interior private space is dedicated to the terrace space and the building façade was formed as the interface between urban space and the interior of the building. As a result, the living and dining room created on each floor. Accordingly, more and more of the spaces inside and outside were merged, which helped to create more various view angles on the façade external view.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The private walls (The rooms) also reached a higher level of privacy with a slight retreat while having a terrace. The formation of the three-dimensional façade helped to create a hierarchy and distinguish between the private and public area of residential units in the exterior façade. Due to limitations that the municipality faced in the absence of aristocracy in the vicinity of the neighbourhood, we had to close the view to a height of 1.7 meters. Our idea to capture the maximum visual aspect of the exterior space was to create a porous brick shell which merged from the façade itself. Creating these brick lattice walls, in addition to a close direct view of the outside, caused the viewer not to be seen within these spaces and at the same time using the space. The underside of this lattice wall is open and strips are implemented for vegetation growth which limits the view as well.

Save this picture!
Facade Diagram
Facade Diagram
Save this picture!
Vision Diagram
Vision Diagram

By using the natural light, instead of unformed lighting, we tried to create an emotional mood in the inhabitants by creating the optical contrast and passing it from “Fakhro Madins”. In addition, during the night, the illumination of the interior from the outside helped to create visual appeal and visibility. In addition to implement the brick grids, in order to sequence and transform the natural light, in parts of the bricks of the façade, by twisting about 20 degrees of bricks in a 180degree arc, it tries to play light and shadow, and eventually create dynamism and change. We had a texture at different times, Plus the use of glass bricks as transparent materials and light controllers in a linear view of the daylight in the interior.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential Iran
Cite: "Safari Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects" 22 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885688/safari-residential-apartment-ashari-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »