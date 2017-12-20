World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Chile
  5. Searle Puga Arquitectos
  6. 2015
  7. Santa Blanca Condominium / Searle Puga Arquitectos

Santa Blanca Condominium / Searle Puga Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 20 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Santa Blanca Condominium / Searle Puga Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Sabino Aguad
© Sabino Aguad

© Sabino Aguad © Sabino Aguad © Sabino Aguad © Sabino Aguad + 53

Save this picture!
© Sabino Aguad
© Sabino Aguad

Text description provided by the architects. The commission consisted in making a family condominium of two independent houses on a common land of approximately 2,570 m2. The land is located in the southern hemisphere where the sunlight comes from the north. With this in mind for a good use of the orientation, we opted the use of the northern area of the land for the development of housing, leaving the south for vehicular circulation.

Save this picture!
© Sabino Aguad
© Sabino Aguad
Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Sabino Aguad
© Sabino Aguad

The residential area was divided into two lots locating the houses at the end of each. In this way, an alternate garden-construction relationship was achieved, which makes the houses independent from each other and also from the street. The houses were developed around interior green yards, which give north light to the main rooms. In the first floor the public rooms and the secondary bedrooms were located, meanwhile, the second floors were destined exclusively for the master bedrooms and their support program.

Save this picture!
© Sabino Aguad
© Sabino Aguad

There are three predominant materials in the construction. All the perimeter walls were covered with EIFS thermal system and then painted in black. The slabs and the beams of the terraces were left in exposed concrete. The second floors were projected as independent and lighter volumes than the first floors. These volumes were coated with Quadroline panels also painted in black. The roofs of these bodies are irregular and inclined, which gives to the rooms of the second-floor skies of different heights according to the hierarchy of the room.

Save this picture!
© Sabino Aguad
© Sabino Aguad
Save this picture!
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections
Save this picture!
© Sabino Aguad
© Sabino Aguad
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Chile
Cite: "Santa Blanca Condominium / Searle Puga Arquitectos" 20 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885684/santa-blanca-condominium-searle-puga-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »