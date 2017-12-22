World
  3. NYC's Waterline Square Tops Out With Towers by Meier, Viñoly and KPF

NYC's Waterline Square Tops Out With Towers by Meier, Viñoly and KPF

NYC's Waterline Square Tops Out With Towers by Meier, Viñoly and KPF
© Jonathan Morefield
© Jonathan Morefield

At one of the last remaining waterfront sites in Manhattan, the topping out of a luxury, five-acre, three tower mega-structure dubbed Waterline Square marks the end of a 25-year process for the 77-acre Riverside South Master Plan. Each of the three towers has been conceptualized by a different architect, with One Waterline Square by Richard Meier & Partners Architects, Two Waterline Square by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Three Waterline Square by Viñoly Architects. The towers were developed concurrently, but each reflects the vision of its architect, contributing to a harmonious complex while still remaining distinct.

© Jonathan Morefield

NYC's Waterline Square Tops Out With Towers by Meier, Viñoly and KPF, © Jonathan Morefield
© Jonathan Morefield
© Jonathan Morefield
© Jonathan Morefield

The project, located between West 59th and West 61st Streets on Riverside Drive, is to begin closings in late 2018 and will complete the historic transformation of Riverside Boulevard which has occurred over two decades along the Hudson River. The topping out was celebrated on site last week. James Linsley, President of GID Development Group said of the event:

Courtesy of Noe & Associates
Courtesy of Noe & Associates
© Wendy Barrows
© Wendy Barrows

It has been an amazing journey seeing this historic project come to fruition. With all three buildings being constructed simultaneously, Waterline Square will offer its residents a new and complete neighborhood that is unlike any other in New York City, and we’re thrilled with the pace of construction.

© Wendy Barrows
© Wendy Barrows

Surrounded by extensive landscaped parkland, including tree-lined groves, walking paths, a playground and water features, the towers offer 263 condominiums, on or above the twentieth floor of each building. The array of 1-5 bedrooms homes whose interiors have been designed by Champalimaud Design, Yabu Pushelberg, and Groves & Co, will boast a variety of hand-picked materials, custom vanities and cabinetry and large windows to take in the incredible views down the river.

© Jonathan Morefield
© Jonathan Morefield

The towers will be supported by The Waterline Club - 100,000 square feet of best-in-class sports, leisure, and lifestyle amenities. An experiential food market run by the Cipriani family will see a variety of restaurants, casual outlets and a market as part of the complex.

Courtesy of Noe & Associates
Courtesy of Noe & Associates
© Jonathan Morefield
© Jonathan Morefield

The topping out of the towers marks a significant milestone in the project as well as in the reshaping of New York’s famous skyline.

News via: GID Development Group.

