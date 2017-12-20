World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Colombia
  5. El Equipo Mazzanti
  6. 2016
  7. Roof Prototype for Sports and Public Space / El Equipo Mazzanti

Roof Prototype for Sports and Public Space / El Equipo Mazzanti

  • 09:00 - 20 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Roof Prototype for Sports and Public Space / El Equipo Mazzanti
Save this picture!
Roof Prototype for Sports and Public Space / El Equipo Mazzanti, © Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot

© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot © Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot © Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot © Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot + 51

  • Architects Collaborators Design Contest and conceptualization

    Carlos Medellín, Humberto Mora, Simón Escabi, Juan Carlos Zapata

  • Architects Collaborators Design Development

    Luz Rocío Lamprea, Juan Carlos Zapata, Laura Pachón, Lorena Mendoza, Manuela Dangond, Andrés Melo, Juan Esteban Parra, Julian Quiroz

  • Structural Engineer

    Nicolás Parra

  • Practitioners

    Pablo Maal

  • Client

    Municipio de Barrancabermeja
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot

Text description provided by the architects. This projects aim is to create an open space that gives true relevance to the role of the community in the construction of a city. A modular system is composed from an elongated rhombus type piece that multiplies and unites in a base module or a complementary module, making an adaptable and progressively growing and transforming structure.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot

A vast generative ceiling emerges from a series of connected and raised pieces that allow existing and unique realities of its location to infiltrate within its interiors. A sequence of physical perceptions based on natural factors such as humidity, heat, cold or luminosity accompanied by controlled elements like light filtration, fans and aspersers, or sound and water implementations, create a spontaneous atmosphere that make people sensible to their own bodies relationship with nature.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot
Save this picture!
Roof Section
Roof Section
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot

The structure acts as a tool for promoting any sort of activities ranging from sportive, ludic, economic, academic and cultural, to social, taking advantage of its open kind that suggests interactions between people and with nature. The design is defined by the trees’ and bushes’ shape, which determine if the structure bends, expands or wraps around them.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot
© Alejandro Arango - Pequeño Robot
Save this picture!
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training Public Architecture Colombia
Cite: "Roof Prototype for Sports and Public Space / El Equipo Mazzanti" 20 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885679/prototipo-de-cubierta-para-espacios-deportivos-y-espacio-publico-el-equipo-mazzanti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »