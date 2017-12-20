Roof Prototype for Sports and Public Space / El Equipo Mazzanti

+ 51

Architects Collaborators Design Contest and conceptualization Carlos Medellín, Humberto Mora, Simón Escabi, Juan Carlos Zapata

Architects Collaborators Design Development Luz Rocío Lamprea, Juan Carlos Zapata, Laura Pachón, Lorena Mendoza, Manuela Dangond, Andrés Melo, Juan Esteban Parra, Julian Quiroz

Structural Engineer Nicolás Parra

Practitioners Pablo Maal

Client Municipio de Barrancabermeja More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This projects aim is to create an open space that gives true relevance to the role of the community in the construction of a city. A modular system is composed from an elongated rhombus type piece that multiplies and unites in a base module or a complementary module, making an adaptable and progressively growing and transforming structure.

A vast generative ceiling emerges from a series of connected and raised pieces that allow existing and unique realities of its location to infiltrate within its interiors. A sequence of physical perceptions based on natural factors such as humidity, heat, cold or luminosity accompanied by controlled elements like light filtration, fans and aspersers, or sound and water implementations, create a spontaneous atmosphere that make people sensible to their own bodies relationship with nature.

The structure acts as a tool for promoting any sort of activities ranging from sportive, ludic, economic, academic and cultural, to social, taking advantage of its open kind that suggests interactions between people and with nature. The design is defined by the trees’ and bushes’ shape, which determine if the structure bends, expands or wraps around them.