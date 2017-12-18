Open Call to Architecture Students For Pavilion of Turkey at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale Di Venezia

Save this picture! Courtesy of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV)

The 16th International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia will take place from May 26th to November 25th 2018, in Venice, Italy.

As the coordinator of the Pavilion of Turkey, Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) will host a series of events and student workshops throughout the Biennial.

This open call by the curatorial team invites students of architecture from all over the world to apply for these workshops in the Pavilion of Turkey.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV)

Theme:

Vardiya / The Shift, is a research program of a series of events and workshops aiming for the active contribution of architecture students to build up the exhibition content throughout the Biennale. On weekly shifts, students will be sent to Venice with the support of İKSV. This program provides for the necessary environment and facilities for its participants while encouraging an active approach for being producers of the exhibition content.

Who can apply?

The program is open for international applications from undergraduate and graduate students of architecture. All students are required to submit proof of enrolment in an accredited university or institution as of February 1st, 2018.

How can I apply?

Your application must include a portfolio and a short video on the theme of this open call.

When is the Deadline?

The deadline to apply is Thursday February 1st, 2018 by 11:59 pm (GMT+3). Late applications will not be considered.

What should my portfolio contain?

Your portfolio should include your resume, sketches, designs, drawings from your coursework as well as your individual or group productions for design competitions, workshops etc. You may include your extracurricular projects, articles and activities. Any work which has multiple authors must be stated with full credits.

What are the video requirements?

You are free to use any technique in your video work, however it should be 30 to 60 seconds long.

What should the video be about?

The video should address one or more answers to the questions below:

Why does Biennial exist?

What does the Biennial do?

For whom does the Biennial exist?

I prepared the portfolio and the video, now what?

You must upload your video work to a video sharing website such as youtube, vimeo etc. Your upload link must be accessible through a password. Your portfolio must be uploaded to a portfolio sharing website such as issuu, behance etc.

Who will evaluate and select the candidates?

The evaluation and selection process will be conducted by the curatorial team. The evaluation team is formed by five members and a substitute member.

Kerem Piker (Curator),

Cansu Cürgen (Associate Curator)

Yelta Köm (Associate Curator)

Nizam Onur Sönmez (Associate Curator)

Yağız Söylev (Associate Curator)

Substitute Member Erdem Tüzün (Associate Curator)

QUESTIONS?

You can send your questions to vardiya@iksv.org until January 2nd, 2018. Answers will be announced on http://vardiya.iksv.org within a week.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV)

Terms of Travel

How will I travel? How will my travel expenses be compensated?

Applicants from Turkey will be provided with a return flight ticket to Venice from Istanbul. Applicants outside of Turkey will be provided with a return train or flight ticket to Venice departing from the city addressed in their application.

All tickets are economy class and they cannot be issued to any change or return. Departure or arrival cities/dates are subject to change at any time.

Where will I stay? How will my accommodation expenses be compensated?

Participants will be accommodated at dormitories. Accommodation expenses will be compensated by the organizations affiliated with the project.

How much money would I spend in Venice?

It is up to you. Students are planned to be supported with a per diem.

Do I need a Visa?

Italy is a party to the Schengen agreement. Turkish passport holders are required to have a valid Schengen visa for their stay in Italy. All applicants should visit the website of the Embassy of the Republic of Italy in their country for the most current visa information.

Could I ask for help in my visa application?

You will be provided with a goodwill letter stating that you are a selected participant of the Pavilion of Turkey and return tickets to Venice and accommodation expenses will be provided.

You may find the application form here.

For details: http://vardiya.iksv.org

To follow Pavilion of Turkey at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition, la Biennale di Venezia on social media: #applyforvardiya #freespace. Facebook/ Twitter/ Instagram.