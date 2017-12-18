World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Hey! We'll conduct a general maintainance of our systems between 18:00 - 20:00 EST, and some of our services may be interrupted.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Unveils Copper Clad Residential Tower in Ski, Norway

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Unveils Copper Clad Residential Tower in Ski, Norway

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Unveils Copper Clad Residential Tower in Ski, Norway
Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter has unveiled plans for a copper-clad residential tower to be built in a new green neighborhood located on the site of a former military settlement, in Ski Vest, Norway. 

© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Site sketch. Image © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter + 6

Save this picture!
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Unveils Copper Clad Residential Tower in Ski, Norway, © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Responding to its historic and contemporary context — an environment made up of buildings from the 1890s and newer structures — the residential building will follow a tapering geometry of covered, wraparound terraces. 

Each of the complex’s 50 apartments will have access to private sections of the terrace, as well as generous ceiling heights and large open spaces. Each floor will be visually demarcated by the terraces, which will be clad in a decorative copper filigree to give the tower a unique identity in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Site sketch. Image © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Site sketch. Image © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

A timeline for the project has yet to be announced.

News via Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Save this picture!
Elevation. Image © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Elevation. Image © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Site plan. Image © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Site plan. Image © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Norway
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Unveils Copper Clad Residential Tower in Ski, Norway" 18 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885644/reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter-unveils-copper-clad-residential-tower-in-ski-norway/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »