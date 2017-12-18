Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Unveils Copper Clad Residential Tower in Ski, Norway

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter has unveiled plans for a copper-clad residential tower to be built in a new green neighborhood located on the site of a former military settlement, in Ski Vest, Norway.

Responding to its historic and contemporary context — an environment made up of buildings from the 1890s and newer structures — the residential building will follow a tapering geometry of covered, wraparound terraces.

Each of the complex’s 50 apartments will have access to private sections of the terrace, as well as generous ceiling heights and large open spaces. Each floor will be visually demarcated by the terraces, which will be clad in a decorative copper filigree to give the tower a unique identity in the neighborhood.

Save this picture! Site sketch. Image © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

A timeline for the project has yet to be announced.

News via Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Save this picture! Site plan. Image © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter