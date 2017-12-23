World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Medical Facilities
  4. South Korea
  5. KYWC Architects
  6. 2014
  7. Raphael Center / KYWC Architects

Raphael Center / KYWC Architects

  • 20:00 - 23 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Raphael Center / KYWC Architects
Save this picture!
Raphael Center / KYWC Architects, © KIM Jaekyung
© KIM Jaekyung

© KIM Jaekyung © KIM Jaekyung © KIM Jaekyung © KIM Jaekyung + 16

  • Architects

    KYWC Architects

  • Location

    8 Seongbukdong 1(il)-ga, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University), Yoo Yongyeon

  • Construction

    Ean R&C (Kim Jongkyu)

  • Area

    1177.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    KIM Jaekyung
Save this picture!
© KIM Jaekyung
© KIM Jaekyung

Space for shared life and service
The Raphael Center is a free medical facility for foreign workers. The task for the architect was to renovate the poorer building used as accommodation for the examination into a medical facility for foreign workers and a complex cultural space for local people. Aside from the limited budget, the biggest problem was the narrow space of the space. Most of all, we planned empty spaces without defined layouts as much as possible, in order to enable many people to stay there, designing the flow line as the form of track in order to avoid interrupting patient’s circulation.

Save this picture!
© KIM Jaekyung
© KIM Jaekyung

We also planned flexible space which can be used as medical treatment space at weekends and complex cultural space for local people at weekdays. On the first floor level, a canopy has been installed along the alleyway to form a continuous urban street. The Raphael Center, aiming to become both a healing space and a cultural space, works of architecture that is part of the city, communicating with and open to the city by holding architectural pose required for public building.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The performance and overall class of the building has been improved by adding insulation to the existing wall and finishing by face bricks. The complex shape of the existing building is transformed into a simple mass and irregular windows have been replaced by square ones. Protruding eaves have been added to the windows, and the inside of the eaves have been painted in various colours standing for all people of the world. I hoped this building could present foreign workers with a cheerful look.

Save this picture!
© KIM Jaekyung
© KIM Jaekyung
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare medical facilities South Korea
Cite: "Raphael Center / KYWC Architects" 23 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885598/raphael-center-kywc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »