  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Filipe Pina
  6. 2017
  São Francisco / FIlipe Pina

São Francisco / FIlipe Pina

  02:00 - 30 December, 2017
São Francisco / FIlipe Pina
São Francisco / FIlipe Pina, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city centre of Guarda, this is an urban typical house of the first half of the 20th century, presenting 3 sides and a garden.

The surrounding buildings are characterised by several types of construction, a consequence of the suc-cessive city urbanistic growth stages.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The clients (and also friends) wanted a pragmatic solution to the project, "willing to renew and rehabilitate the house with minimum demolition and in the most economical way".

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The optimal conditions and building characteristics of the house allowed for a good project development.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Soon we understood that the living spaces of the house needed to be simplified, as it did show some old-fashioned elements added over time by the different owners, with external parts losing their coherence and some gloomy interiors agglomerated in quite messy, obsolete and isolated rooms.

We kept the original functional layout of the house, where we only inserted few changes in view of adapting it to actual modern requirements, namely for the kitchen, toilets and bathrooms, and very seldom demolitions which allowed new internal paths.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

It was also decided to keep the original floors, wooden structures, some the roof and surfaces.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Now the house lives from its inside where all spaces merge into one unique light and bright room.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Therefore, the initial goal was achieved, with São Francisco being a clear and objective solution to the clients' needs and requirements, on top of an enhanced friendship, with costs in line with the initial estimates of approximatively 280€/m².

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "São Francisco / FIlipe Pina" [São Francisco / Filipe Pina] 30 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885570/sao-francisco-filipe-pina/> ISSN 0719-8884

