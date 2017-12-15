World
  10 Bathrooms To Match Your Favorite Bathbomb: The Best Photos of the Week

10 Bathrooms To Match Your Favorite Bathbomb: The Best Photos of the Week

10 Bathrooms To Match Your Favorite Bathbomb: The Best Photos of the Week
© Peter Clarke
With the right configuration of materials and shapes, small enclosure, such as bathrooms, have unending design potential. Progressively, architects and designers are striving to make washrooms more welcoming and attractive places for its users. Often times we will hear clients ask for their bathroom to be somewhat of a personal spa. This week we have compiled 10 compelling images of bathrooms from all over the world. Bathrooms whose materials, patterns, colors, shapes, and textures begin to tell a story. Below, photographs by Peter ClarkeJosé Hevia, and Erieta Attali

© Justin Alexander © Erieta Attali © Photographix © Ralph Feiner

Photographix

TreeVilla at Forest Hills / Architecture BRIO

© Photographix
WU Yong-Chang

Returning Hut / FM.X Interior Design

© WU Yong-Chang
Justin Alexander

North Bondi II Residence / Tobias Partners

© Justin Alexander
Ralph Feiner

Refugi Lieptgas / Georg Nickisch + Selina Walder

© Ralph Feiner
Simon Devitt

Takapuna House / Athfield Architects

© Simon Devitt
Erieta Attali

Les Cols Pavilions / RCR Arquitectes

© Erieta Attali
José Hevia

Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal Tomás and Víctor Rahola

© José Hevia
Åke E-son Lindman

Fagerstrom House / Claesson Koivisto Rune

© Åke E-son Lindman
Ezio Manciucca

AP House Urbino / GGA gardini gibertini architects

© Ezio Manciucca
Peter Clarke

Armadale Residence / BE Architecture

