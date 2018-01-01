TERRANORTE Plaza / Boyance Arquitectos

+ 24

Architects Boyance Arquitectos

Location Av. Maquiladoras y Calle 73, Col., Francisco de Montejo, 97203 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico

Architects in Charge Natalie Dager García, Andree Pasos Dzul.

Area 2900.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs David Cervera Castro

Manufacturers Loading...

Author Architect Gerardo Boyancé Ancona More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located in the Francisco de Montejo, on the periphery, north of the City of Mérida and has an area of 10,000m² where the project was developed in 2,900.00m² of commercial buildings that were modularized creating ease for the client by choosing the size and height of the place depending on your needs, and with this, cover more market.

The existing vegetation was respected, using it as a cushion for the road traffic of the City's peripheral, as well as a view of the interior of the plaza as a large park.

A metallic structure with zero slab roofs and facades of corrugated sheet and other types was used to recycle as much as possible of the preexisting nave, thus leaving the oxidized sheet as a representation of it.

This project was awarded an Honorable Mention at the 2nd Biennial of Young Architects; in the category of Commerce; contest that is organized by the Arquitecture Federation of the Mexican Republic.