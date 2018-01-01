World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Market
  4. Mexico
  5. Boyance Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. TERRANORTE Plaza / Boyance Arquitectos

TERRANORTE Plaza / Boyance Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 1 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TERRANORTE Plaza / Boyance Arquitectos
Save this picture!
TERRANORTE Plaza / Boyance Arquitectos, © David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

© David Cervera Castro © David Cervera Castro © David Cervera Castro © David Cervera Castro + 24

  • Architects

    Boyance Arquitectos

  • Location

    Av. Maquiladoras y Calle 73, Col., Francisco de Montejo, 97203 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Natalie Dager García, Andree Pasos Dzul.

  • Area

    2900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    David Cervera Castro
Save this picture!
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located in the Francisco de Montejo, on the periphery, north of the City of Mérida and has an area of 10,000m² where the project was developed in 2,900.00m² of commercial buildings that were modularized creating ease for the client by choosing the size and height of the place depending on your needs, and with this, cover more market.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The existing vegetation was respected, using it as a cushion for the road traffic of the City's peripheral, as well as a view of the interior of the plaza as a large park.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

A metallic structure with zero slab roofs and facades of corrugated sheet and other types was used to recycle as much as possible of the preexisting nave, thus leaving the oxidized sheet as a representation of it.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

This project was awarded an Honorable Mention at the 2nd Biennial of Young Architects; in the category of Commerce; contest that is organized by the Arquitecture Federation of the Mexican Republic.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Market Mexico
Cite: "TERRANORTE Plaza / Boyance Arquitectos" [Plaza TERRANORTE / Boyance Arquitectos] 01 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885540/terranorte-plaza-boyance-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »