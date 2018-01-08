World
  Lotte Buyeo Resort Baeksangwon / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects

Lotte Buyeo Resort Baeksangwon / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects

  • 20:00 - 8 January, 2018
Lotte Buyeo Resort Baeksangwon / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects, © Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung

© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung © Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung © Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung © Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung + 29

  • Structural Engineer

    Yoon Koojo Structural Engineering Co.

  • Construction

    Lotte Engineering & Construction

  • Client

    Lotte Resort Buyeo
    More Specs
© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung

Text description provided by the architects. What should be the starting point of exploring a new style? The answer to this question lies in the style used in the arrangement of the 300 condominiums units: Each condominium unit of Baeksangwon is connected through a balcony-access-type corridor that is curved like a horseshoe. Other corridor styles, such as the type of corridor frequently used in hotels, where housing units can be accessed through a corridor in the middle, can be chosen for the overall purpose of efficiency. But these types of corridors often create an undesirable environment due to artificial lighting and poor ventilation. For this reason, a balcony-access-type corridor was chosen, which is better at providing natural light and offers pretty good ventilation. A curved corridor also offers a more comfortable feeling. Additionally, a balcony-access-type corridor helps retain technique characteristics of both the inner and outer spaces by providing a clear distinction between the front and back. This clear distinction provides better flexibility in the design of the façade of the corridors.

© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung

The condominium units and corridors are arranged along the two curved lines, which naturally form two courtyards. The first courtyard, which opens to the outside, forms a square at the entrance of the convention hall, and at the same time, an indoor garden. The second courtyard is a multi-functional space, as it connects with many different locations on the lower part of the building (such as cafes, restaurants and a water park). Although the flow of space moves along the curves, a strong axiality is formed, as corridors or canopies also make perpendicular lines. Such a sense of direction is reinforced through a partial symmetry of pillars, lined columns or facades. The process where the round-shaped corridor is connected to the main hall and the garden, as well as the process where the courtyard in front of the conventional hall is connected to the convention hall provides a chance to experience the depth of a clearly defined axis and space.

Sketch
Sketch

The balcony-access-type corridor was very influential in the way the condominium units are organized. Compared to the units in a hotel type corridor, the units with the balcony-access-type corridor have a much deeper space. Because of the deeper space, each unit is provided with a new floor plan consisting of three areas that lead from the entranceway to the living room. A unit with a courtyard is planned for the top floor, and is based on a unique floor plan of a traditional Korean house.

© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung

The independent, round-shaped corridor leads visitors to the porch of Baeksangwon and clearly defines the outer space surrounding the corridor. Visitors can view Baeksangwon and its surroundings from every angle by walking along the round-shaped corridor. Additionally, the square inside the corridor can be used as an open space to house various types of events. Two different curved lines with three central points, each outlining the shape of Baeksangwon, successfully provide a new resort condominium style, creating a frame to form various types of space.

© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Yongkwan, Kim Jaekyung
