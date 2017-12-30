World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Module K
  6. 2017
  7. Serene House HCMC / Module K

Serene House HCMC / Module K

  • 20:00 - 30 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Serene House HCMC / Module K

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 22

  • Interior and Furniture

    Module K

  • Special Furniture and Lighting

    LAVA
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. It mixes modern and Indochine, inside and outside, past and future. Its prefab steel structure is (con)temporary, flexible, sustainable and relocatable. And it only took 3 months from concept to completion. That's the new mixed-use building in HCMC designed by Vietnamese interior design company Module K. The building sits nestled between classic and French-inspired villas in HCMC’s hipster district Thao Dien. “We chose a prefabricated steel structure solution, quite uncommon in Vietnam where the traditional construction is bricks and concrete. It’s cost-effective, easy to erect and disassemble, extremely flexible and very light and airy. We can easily break it up when our ten-year lease ends and move it to a new location for another serene house of our own. It also helps preserve the initial capital investment”, says Jade Nguyễn Kim Ngọc, design director of Module K.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The steel creates a three-dimensional puzzle with the spaces filled according to the various and changing needs of the tenants. Double height ceilings alternate with lower mezzanines allowing for a multitude of uses of the light-filled creative space. Housing coffee shop, furniture showroom, apartment and office space, as well as a rooftop terrace, the steel structure and lightweight sliding and folding panel facade elements, allow control of light, shade and air, blurring the boundary between inside and outside. The surrounding garden - with tropical plants, curtain plants draping from the roof and the window planter boxes - brings nature inside and provides a place for rest and informal exchanges between different creatives.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

A roof terrace offers views to the surrounding neighbourhood and a relaxation space. Indochine interior and decoration items, collected during many travels throughout the years also play an important role in creating a gentle atmosphere nested inside the modern steel building. “Module K has combined its own furniture designs, inspired by the Indochine history of Saigon, with digitally designed and locally produced futuristic LAVA furniture and lighting,” says Module K director Huy Anh. Thao Dien is close to the city centre and near the river, very popular with expats, and full of cafes and designer shops.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Serene House HCMC / Module K" 30 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885524/serene-house-hcmc-module-k/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »